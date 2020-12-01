Lewis Hamilton to Miss 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix After Testing Positive for COVID

Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, his Mercedes team confirmed to CNN that the 35-year-old British Formula 1 driver was self-isolating after testing positive, and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

"He is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery," the team said in a statement.

According to Mercedes, Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and later found out he had been exposed to the virus prior to the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. He had tested negative three times last week ahead of the race.

He will have to miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain.

In his own social media post, Hamilton wrote that he was "gutted to not be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others."

He continued, "I'm really lucky that I feel ok with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy."

On Sunday, Hamilton secured the 95th win of his career when he came in first place at the Bahrain Grand Prix. He previously broke the record, which was held by racing legend Michael Schumacher with 91.

He also made history in early November when he clinched the 2020 F1 Championship with his victory at the Turkish Grand Prix, tying Schumacher for the most championships ever, with seven total.

Looking back on his triumph in Istanbul, Lewis told PEOPLE about his humble beginnings, and the support and unwavering dedication of his father Anthony Hamilton.

"I came across the line, and all the things about me and my dad — when we went away from our first championship singing 'We Are the Champions,' the struggles that we had — it just flashed through my mind, and all this emotion came up," Lewis said. "There were times where we didn't think we were going to be there. We were not going to make it. ... They were worrying times, but he never doubted me once."

He added, "I felt proud that hopefully he's watching and is like, 'It was worth it.' "

The history-making driver is the only Black driver in Formula 1 and has used his position to raise awareness for social issues, such when he wore a shirt that read, "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" before one of his races.