Lewis Hamilton bumped into his front jack man as he came to a stop in the pit stop while practicing for the Russia Grand Prix on Friday

Lewis Hamilton Shares Video of the Moment He Hit Mechanic with Race Car: 'My Heart was in My Mouth'

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is sharing the moment he knocked over a mechanic — who is thankfully okay — on the race track.

Hamilton, 36, was practicing for the Russia Grand Prix in Sochi when he overshot his marks coming into the Mercedes pit box and bumped into his front jack as he came to a stop, according to Formula1.com. The driver shared footage of the moment on Instagram Friday, sharing in the caption that he was "so worried" about his mechanic when it happened.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I believe this is the first time I've taken out a mechanic in 14 years. My heart was in my mouth, I was so worried," he captioned the video.

"Thankfully he was ok, pretty courageous to stand in front of the car like that," Hamilton added. "We all make mistakes, it's part of the journey, but it's how we come back from them that matters most."

RELATED: Lewis Hamilton to Miss 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix After Testing Positive for COVID

"For everyone asking, our front jack man is OK," Mercedes tweeted on Friday.

Last week, the British driver suffered from a heavy crash with title rival Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix.

"I feel very, very fortunate today," Hamilton told The Guardian. "Thank God for the halo. That ultimately saved me. And saved my neck. I don't think I have ever been hit on the head by a car before and it is quite a shock for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Friday, he shared a photo on his Instagram story to update fans on his recovery progress.

"Hey guys, today's been a good day generally. Some work to do on the car and still some discomfort from my neck on my first time back in the car at racing speed," he captioned the photo.