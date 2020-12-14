Lewis Hamilton Physically 'Blown' from First Race After COVID: 'Body's Not Feeling Pretty Good'

"I look on the bright side; I made it through," he told reporters after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is still feeling the effects of coronavirus.

The Formula 1 driver tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month after being exposed to the virus prior to the Bahrain Grand Prix. He was cleared to drive again last week and finished third at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend.

"Physically, massively. I don't think I've ever been so blown," told reporters after Sunday's race, ESPN reported. He continued of the lingering symptoms of COVID, despite testing negative: "My body's not feeling pretty good."

Hamilton, 35, said, "I look on the bright side; I made it through. I didn't think any time last week that I'd be here, so I'm just really, really grateful for my health and to be alive."

Now, the athlete — who said he "definitely wasn't" fine after the taxing race — told reporters, he's "looking forward to recovering over the next period of time we have and getting back into training and getting my body back to where I know it should be."

The Brit made history in November when he clinched the 2020 F1 Championship with his victory at the Turkish Grand Prix, tying racing legend Michael Schumacher for the most championships ever.

While chatting with the press this weekend, Hamilton reflected on the year and how the pandemic has overall affected Formula 1.

"Every year you face something new and something different," he explained. "I think this year, for me personally, I would say it’s been one of the hardest years, if not the hardest year because, you know, we’ve all dealt with isolation. We’ve not been around people. There’s been a great loss of life. Life is not normal."

Continued the driver, "I’m grateful that we got to race and it’s been … these races can take a lot out of you and I think, yeah, for me definitely, I think it’s a great achievement for Formula 1 to have got us back racing. Thank God for the health and wellbeing of everyone here in this sport that’s managed to get safely through the year."