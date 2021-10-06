F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Launches Partnership to Hire 150 Black STEM Teachers: 'Incredibly Proud'

"We hope to create a framework the wider education industry can implement," Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 champion, said

Lewis Hamilton is not only leading the pack in Formula 1 but also in efforts to recruit science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers of color in England.

Mission 44, the charity helmed by the 36-year-old Mercedes driver, announced this week a partnership with Teach First, a United Kingdom-based organization, to bring 150 Black STEM teachers to schools in England.

"I am incredibly proud to be announcing the first partnership from Mission 44 today," Hamilton said in a statement. "Our work with Teach First is another step towards addressing barriers preventing young Black students' engagement with STEM, as identified in The Hamilton Commission report."

Hamilton, who is currently leading the standings in his quest for a record-setting eighth F1 title this season, said having role models of color in classrooms will help support the development of young students.

"By establishing this partnership, which focuses on identifying the best way to attract Black talent to STEM teaching roles, we hope to create a framework the wider education industry can implement," he said.

"It's our hope other organizations recruiting teachers will support and join us on our mission to see more diversity in the classroom," Hamilton added.

According to ESPN, Hamilton pledged more than $27 million to Mission 44 in July.

"The entire Teach First community is very excited to launch this partnership with Mission 44 and Lewis Hamilton," Dame Vivian Hunt, the head of Teach First, said in a statement posted on their website. "There is an urgent need for quality teachers as we address the educational disadvantage in the poorest communities across the U.K."

"This partnership is an opportunity for this to change," she added, in part. "Recruiting more Black STEM teachers over the next two years sends a clear message for Black students that they too can aspire to have a successful career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics."

