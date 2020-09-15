Lewis Hamilton 'Won't Let Up' After FIA Considered Investigating Him for Breonna Taylor Shirt

"Want you to know that I won't stop, I won't let up, I won't give up on using this platform to shed light on what I believe is right," said the athlete

Lewis Hamilton plans to continue to use his platform to raise awareness after the FIA considered investigating him for wearing a Breonna Taylor T-shirt at a racing event over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old athlete — who is the only Black driver in Formula 1 — sported a black T-shirt before and after a race that read "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" on the front, with an image of Taylor on the back and the words "Say her name." Taylor, 26, was shot and killed inside her home by police in March.

"I've been wanting to bring awareness to the fact there are people being killed on the street, and someone was killed in her own house and they were in the wrong house and those guys are still walking free," Hamilton said in a press conference after winning the race on Sunday, according to BBC News.

Hamilton shared photos proudly wearing the T-shirt on Instagram, captioning the post: "It’s been 6 months since Breonna Taylor was murdered by policemen, in her own home. Still no justice has been served. We won’t stay silent. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor."

On Tuesday, the FIA, the nonpolitical governing body for world motorsports, said it will no longer seek to investigate Hamilton for wearing the shirt to decide whether he violated the organization's rules. FIA told CNN that it will instead clarify its rules on the matter ahead of the next race later this month.

A spokesperson for FIA did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Tuesday, Hamilton wrote a message to his fans on his Instagram Story, promising that he "won't stop" using his platform to raise awareness and call for racial justice.

"Morning World. I hope where ever you are, you are staying positive in mind and body. Want you to know that I won't stop, I won't let up, I won't give up on using this platform to shed light on what I believe is right," the six-time F1 World Champion wrote.

"I want to thank those of you who continue to support me and show love, I am so grateful," added Hamilton. "But this is a journey for all of us to come together and challenge the world on every level of injustice, not only racial. We can help make this a better place for our kids and the future generations."

In July, Hamilton wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt while taking a knee with other Formula 1 drivers before the Austrian Grand Prix. He told The New York Times last month that he was "really grateful" that his colleagues decided to join him in kneeling.

“I think it’s still a really powerful message,” he said. “Everyone had a right to their own personal choice. And for me personally, that was what I felt was right to do.”

