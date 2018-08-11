LeSean McCoy’s Ex-Girlfriend Delicia Cordon Speaks Out for the First After Brutal Home Invasion

NFL player LeSean “Shady” McCoy’s ex-girlfriend is speaking out about her brutal home invasion.

Delicia Cordon was left bloodied and badly beaten after a robbery that took place at the football star’s home in July.

She shared a message with her followers on Friday in which she said she was “healing properly” after her attack.

“I want to take a moment to express my sincerest appreciation to every last one of you that prayed for me during the last month!” she wrote. “Every positive post, text, call, & direct message meant a lot to me! Thx to everyone who sent flowers (even strangers), thoughtful gifts & encouraging words.”

“Also those of u who even lost a few brain cells from arguing in my defense with the most ignorant individuals ever,” she added. “Trust me, I know how frustrating that can be.”

Cordon opened up about how she was doing writing, “Just to update those who expressed concern, physically I seem to be healing properly, however mentally is still a battle! I won’t question God, & I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason.”

“Thx to my amazing support system cause only Lord knows where I’d be without them!” she wrote. “Continued prayers are much needed as I, One of Gods TOUGHEST Soldiers, fights for justice to be served, because NO ONE deserves what my cousin & I endured! Love All!”

In a photograph obtained by PEOPLE, Cordon appeared bloodied and bruised while lying on a hospital bed.

A number of people including Cordon’s attorney have suggested that the footballer may have had some involvement in the attack — an allegation that McCoy has contested.

“Ms. Cordon was physically assaulted in the home by a male assailant who entered the home with no signs of forced entry,” the firm of Tanya Mitchell Graham said in a statement to PEOPLE in July. “Ms. Cordon sustained multiple injuries to her head, face and arms during this horrendous attack.”

The statement alleged that Cordon was injured after the attacker pistol-whipped her while trying to retrieve jewelry — specifically, ones that McCoy had given her as gifts.

“The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions,” the statement says. “In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return her jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.”

McCoy denied having played a part in the attack in a statement posted to his social accounts at the time.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false,” McCoy wrote on Instagram. “Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”