LeSean McCoy's Ex-Girlfriend Is No Longer Certain He Was Involved in Attack: Report

LeSean McCoy’s estranged girlfriend appears be backing away from previous statements implicating the NFL player in a robbery and assault that left her badly beaten and hospitalized.

In the 911 recording, obtained by PEOPLE, Delicia Cordon insists to the operator that McCoy — a 30-year-old running back for the Buffalo Bills who has reportedly tried to evict her from his home following their breakup last year — had “something to do” with the attack on early Tuesday morning.

“He took a diamond bracelet off my wrist,” Cordon says in the 911 call of the unidentified assailant. “He just kept asking for jewelry. I think it has something to do with my ex-boyfriend.”

However, Cordon’s Tanya Mitchell Graham told CBS News that Cordon is no longer certain about McCoy’s participation in the attack.

In a clarification of the statement to ESPN’s Mike Rodak, Graham insisted there had been “no backtracking” in Cordon’s account.

“Graham says her client ‘suspects’ McCoy had ‘something to do with it’ but Cordon is not directly blaming McCoy without more evidence,” said Rodak via tweet.

LeSean McCoy and Delicia Cordon Cindy Ord/Getty

Graham also told CBS News that the jewelry was a birthday present from McCoy.

During the 911 call, the distraught Cordon expresses fear that her former boyfriend was watching her through the home’s security system.

“Ma’am I have cameras all outside my house,” she frantically says. “My boyfriend, who I feel like did this, who set me up, is going to see us on the cameras outside.”

Cordon also told the dispatcher her son was missing and she did not know if he had been taken or fled the attack.

When asked by the dispatcher if she was in need of medical attention, Cordon horrifyingly replies, “My face is demolished right now.”

The attacker pistol-whipped Cordon — a designer and popular Instagram model — multiple times during the incident while trying to retrieve jewelry, Milton Police confirmed to PEOPLE.

An image of a bleeding Cordon lying in a hospital bed, posted to Instagram by Cordon’s friend Mia Michelle Boykin went viral on social media on Tuesday morning, just hours after the robbery.

Following news of the attack, McCoy quickly denied the allegations that he had anything to do with the robbery in a post on social media. He then hired the firm of high-profile Atlanta attorney Don Samuel to represent him as the police investigate the incident.

In his statement on Tuesday, McCoy said he had not spoken to Cordon in months, despite her living in the house he owned.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false,” McCoy wrote on Instagram. “Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

In a statement to Yahoo Sports, the Milton Police Department said they believe the home was “specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident.”

LeSean McCoy Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

As Cordon mentioned during the 911 call, her attorney told PEOPLE that the estranged couple has long been at odds with each other concerning jewelry since their relationship ended.

In multiple police reports obtained by PEOPLE, Milton Police detailed three domestic dispute calls they received to the home over the last year, including an incident where McCoy mentioned jewelry that he claims was loaned to him and Cordon had not yet returned. He also told officers he feared his ex would make fake allegations against him, the report states.

In a July 2017 incident, and in two other domestic disputes on April 11 and June 1 this year, police said they found no evidence of violence or that the former couple’s arguments had become physical.

The two were due to attend a court hearing on Tuesday, but it was postponed to Aug. 14 at the request of Cordon’s attorney.