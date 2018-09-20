LeSean McCoy Accused of Abusing Son by Ex After Another Ex Claims He Orchestrated Her Assault

WARNING PHOTOGRAPH BELOW MAY DISTURB SOME READERS

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy — who is being accused of orchestrating a brutal home invasion in July that left his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, badly beaten — is now facing accusations that he abused his 6-year-old son. The NFL player is denying the new allegations and any participation in the break-in.

The mother of McCoy’s son, Stephanie Maisonet, provided an affidavit that was included in Cordon’s civil lawsuit against the athlete on Tuesday that alleges their son would “often come home with bruises” after spending time with McCoy, and Maisonet would “consistently receive outlandish excuses” as to how he received them.

Maisonet alleges that their son would “cry hysterically” when he had to spend time with McCoy, and would “cry harder” if he knew his father’s then-girlfriend, Cordon, would not be present during their visits.

Maisonet also claims she reported the alleged abuse to child services but did not say if an investigation was started. She included a photograph of her son with a red and purple bruise on his chin.

Lawyers representing McCoy and Cordon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about Maisonet’s allegations.

LeSean McCoy and his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, after she was assaulted in July by an unknown assailant Taylor Hill/Getty; Courtesy The Law Office of Tanya Mitchell Graham, P.C.

McCoy responded to the latest allegations on Tuesday over social media.

“The allegations made against me today regarding my relationship with my son are provably false, outrageously inaccurate and offensive,” McCoy wrote on Twitter. “I have a loving and close knit relationship with my son. That young boy is my whole life. With a custody case coming up in November, I can see why these false allegations are surfacing.”

The filing, sent to the State Court of Fulton County in Georgia and published by Philly.com, states Maisonet lived with McCoy and their son in the same residence until the NFL player kicked them out in 2011. McCoy then kept Maisonet from entering the home to retrieve her and her son’s belongings, she claims, and he took back items he had previously gifted her.

In her statement, Maisonet says she was with McCoy the day before the burglary that left Cordon bloodied and bruised.

“I need to get this bitch out of my house,” Maisonet allegedly overheard McCoy say as he spoke over the phone on July 9, as she and Maisonet tried to get their son a passport. She says McCoy would end up rescheduling his parenting time with his son later that day, something he had never done before.

Around 3 a.m. the next morning, an unidentified man allegedly entered the home that Cordon and McCoy shared, and demanded a number of specific pieces of jewelry from her. When he could not get bracelets off her wrist, the man pistol-whipped Cordon multiple times, Cordon’s lawyers detailed in a filing previously sent to PEOPLE. Cordon has since accused McCoy of being behind the attack.

As Maisonet details in her affidavit, McCoy — who had often communicated with her through a friend — then reached out to her “directly for the first time in years” to ask for help to fight the allegations.

“Reluctantly, I agreed to help him because I believed I was acting in the best interest of our son,” Maisonet says.

In return for her support, McCoy allowed their son to enroll in a school in Miami, which he had objected to during their custody battle. Maisonet then says one of McCoy’s friends asked for her Instagram password and proceeded to write a comment pretending to be her that denied the child abuse allegations against the Bills player.

On Friday, Cordon will hold a press conference announcing she is offering a $20,000 reward for information behind the robbery and assault, the law firm representing her tells PEOPLE.

McCoy is still active with the Bills, though he didn’t play the first two games of the current NFL season due to injuries.