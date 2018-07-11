NFL Star LeSean McCoy Accused of Leaving His Ex-Girlfriend Bloody & Beaten in Viral Instagram Photo

NFL player LeSean “Shady” McCoy has been accused of being responsible for a violent attack on his former girlfriend.

On Tuesday, a horrific photograph of the player’s ex, Delicia Cordon, went viral on social media. In the photograph, obtained by PEOPLE, the designer is covered in blood and lying in a hospital bed.

The legal firm representing Cordon said in a statement to PEOPLE that she was attacked at around 3am Tuesday morning as she slept in the Georgia home that she shares with the football star. The pair is currently estranged.

“Ms. Cordon was physically assaulted in the home by a male assailant who entered the home with no signs of forced entry,” the statement says.

The man allegedly demanded a number of specific pieces of jewelry and when he could not get bracelets off her wrist he pistol-whipped her multiple times and her cousin was also struck, according to the firm.

“Ms. Cordon sustained multiple injuries to her head, face and arms during this horrendous attack,” the statement continues.

LeSean McCoy and Delicia Cordon pictured last year Cindy Ord/Getty

The graphic image was originally posted on Instagram by Mia Michelle Boykin, who claims to be a friend of Cordon.

“I can’t believe you did this to my best friend! YOUR KARMA IS GOING TO BE SO REAL!” Boykin wrote in the post which has since been deleted. “The world needs to know what type of animal you really are! This was just her yesterday on the left and now this morning this is her on the right!”

Boykin also accused McCoy, a running back for the Buffalo Bills, of beating his dog and trying to “viciously” beat his young son.

“We didn’t say anything about how you beat your dog ‘Henny’ into kidney failure,” the message continued. “Let’s not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage.”

McCoy has vehemently denied the allegations made against him. Representatives for McCoy did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false,” McCoy wrote on Instagram. “Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

Another social media user, who said she was a friend of Cordon, claimed the NFL player sent armed men to McCoy’s house.

Cordon’s lawyers said there was a single armed man who targeted jewelry given to their client by her estranged partner. The firm also alleges the NFL star recently had the home’s security system changed.

“The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions,” the statement says. “In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return her jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.”

The Milton Police Department confirmed they are investigating a break-in at the home.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident,” the statement from the Milton Police department said in a statement obtained by Yahoo Sports.

“When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder. During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim.

“An adult female victim was treated and released at North Fulton Regional Hospital. A second adult female victim also sustained a minor injury during the incident,” the statement, which did not name Cordon as the victim, read.

LeSean McCoy plays for the Buffalo Bills Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

McCoy, 29, and Cordon are currently going through legal proceedings, the New York Times confirmed. After their relationship ended last year, McCoy tried to evict Cordon and her children from the home the former couple shared. The two were due to attend a court hearing on Tuesday, but it was postponed to August 14 at the request of Cordon’s attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, according to the Times.

The Buffalo Bills released a statement through ESPN’s Adam Schefter that said they have been in communication with the 10-year NFL vet since the shocking photograph came to light.

“We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League,” they said. “We will continue to gather information.”

This isn’t the first time McCoy has made headlines when it comes to his conduct off of the football field. In 2016, he was accused of attack two off-duty cops while at a Philadelphia-area bar. He was later sued by the two officers. He was also sued in 2013 by a woman claiming McCoy held her down and poured a drink over her before removing her from a party bus in New Jersey.