LeSean McCoy's Ex Told 911 Operator NFL Player Set Up Violent Robbery: 'My Face Is Demolished'

In a disturbing recording, the former girlfriend of NFL player LeSean McCoy told a 911 dispatcher that her face was “demolished” following a violent home invasion robbery this week in Milton, Georgia, that left her bloodied and bruised.

In the recording, obtained by PEOPLE, Delicia Cordon insists to the 911 operator that McCoy, a 29-year-old running back with the Buffalo Bills who has tried to evict her from his home following their breakup last year, had “something to do” with the attack on early Tuesday morning.

“He took a diamond bracelet off my wrist,” Cordon says in the 911 call of the unidentified assailant. “He just kept asking for jewelry. I think it has something to do with my ex-boyfriend.”

During the call, the distraught Cordon expresses fear that her former boyfriend was watching her through the home’s security system.

“Ma’am I have cameras all outside my house,” she frantically says. “My boyfriend, who I feel like did this, who set me up, is going to see us on the cameras outside.”

The designer also told the dispatcher her son was missing and she did not know if he had been taken or fled the attack.

When asked by the dispatcher if she was in need of medical attention, Cordon horrifyingly replies, “My face is demolished right now.”

The attacker pistol-whipped Cordon multiple times during the incident while trying to retrieve jewelry, Milton Police confirmed to PEOPLE.

An image of a bleeding Cordon lying in a hospital bed, posted to Instagram by Cordon’s friend Mia Michelle Boykin, went viral on social media on Tuesday morning, just hours after the robbery.

Following news of the attack, McCoy quickly denied the allegations that he had anything to do with the robbery in a post on social media. He then hired the firm of high-profile Atlanta attorney Don Samuel to represent him as the police investigate the incident.

In his statement on Tuesday, McCoy said he had not spoken to Cordon in months, despite her living in the house he owned.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false,” McCoy wrote on Instagram. “Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

As Cordon mentioned during the 911 call, her attorney told PEOPLE that the estranged couple has long been at odds with each other concerning jewelry since their relationship ended.

In multiple police reports obtained by PEOPLE, Milton Police detailed three domestic dispute calls they received to the home over the last year, including an incident where McCoy mentioned jewelry that he claims was loaned to him and Cordon had not yet returned. He also told officers he feared his ex would make fake allegations against him, the report states.

“He stated that Cordon has some of these jewelry items and had not returned them, ” the police report reads. “He stated that he has asked her multiple times for them but that she has not yet returned them.”

On July 3 last year, Milton Police responded to a domestic dispute call at McCoy’s home, where they found Cordon’s clothing and personal items piled up in the driveway, officers said in their report. Cordon, who had an arrest warrant with Atlanta Police for failure to appear in court, had left by the time officers arrived, the report alleges.

McCoy told to police that he and Cordon had broken up after she followed him to Las Vegas and accused him of cheating on her, accusations the Instagram model relayed over social media to her thousands of followers.

Though Cordon was still living in the house at the time, McCoy said he was in the midst of evicting her from the home, according to the report. McCoy told officers he was worried about what she may do next.

“McCoy was very concerned that Cordon may try to either take things or make false allegations again him,” the police reports reads. “He stated that he was trying to be very careful given the climate of domestic abuse in his profession.”

In the July 2017 incident, and in two other domestic disputes on April 11 and June 1 this year, police said they found no evidence of violence or that the former couple’s arguments had become physical.

The two were due to attend a court hearing on Tuesday, but it was postponed to August 14 at the request of Cordon’s attorney.