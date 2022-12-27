Bucs Star Leonard Fournette Tweets That He's Been Playing with Serious Foot Injury — Then Deletes It

Leonard Fournette claimed that he has been "playing with a lisfranc in my foot every week"

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 03:53 PM
Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette claimed in a tweet that he's been playing with a serious foot injury this season, but quickly deleted the message after it was posted on Monday morning.

In the tweet, Fournette appeared to be responding to fan criticism he's received for seemingly being "out of shape" this year.

"I hate when people be on here just talking saying I'm out of shape etc," Fournette began the tweet, which was screengrabbed and shared by other accounts. "Do y'all understand I'm playing with a Lisfranc in my foot every week, can barely push off my foot."

"But through the Grace of God, I'm going to keep proving y'all wrong.... #BucsWin," he added.

The tweet has since been removed from his Twitter page.

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, a Lisfranc injury affects the middle part of the foot. The injury can sometimes be mistaken for a sprain, but is more severe and can "take many months to heal and may require surgery to treat."

Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball during the 4th quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty

As NBC Sports reports, Fournette may have deleted the tweet because if he has been playing with an injury, the Buccaneers may be in violation of injury reporting rules.

But Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday he did not know the details of Fournette's injury.

"He ran pretty good yesterday, so I don't know the severity of it yet," he said, per the outlet. "The training room doesn't open until 3 today, so I'll get the reports then."

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce

The Buccaneers won their most recent game against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, earning a 19-16 victory in overtime.

While the Buccaneers are currently experiencing their worst season (7-8) since star QB Tom Brady joined in 2020, the team could make the playoffs if they maintain their regular season lead over the Carolina Panthers (6-9).

Their playoff fate will likely fall on their matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Jan. 1. But if Carolina beats Tampa Bay, they could become NFC South champions if they also win their final game of the season against the Saints on Jan. 8.

On Tuesday, Brady posted several pics from the game to an Instagram gallery with the caption: "2 more. Let's bring it home."

Related Articles
JJ Watt Greeted on Field By Son Koa
J.J. Watt Says He Will Retire from NFL After Final Game of Season: 'It's Been an Absolute Honor'
tom brady
Bengals Players Take Digs at Tom Brady After Impressive Comeback Win: 'The Future's Now, Old Man'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says 'I'm Going to Take My Time' Before Deciding to Retire for Good: 'That's It for Me'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to the fans as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla.
Tom Brady Screams at Teammates on the Sidelines Before Pulling Off a Last-Second Upset Win
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Suffer Blowout Loss to Carolina Panthers
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade
Tom Brady Dedicates NFL Win to Daughter Vivian on Her Birthday, Says 'She Was Worried' About Game
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Richard/AP/Shutterstock (13639878y) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland Buccaneers Browns Football, Cleveland, United States - 27 Nov 2022
Tampa Bay and Tom Brady Lose Game Following First Thanksgiving Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lose Third Straight Game to Fall to 3-5
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
A Timeline of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marital Struggles Before Their Divorce
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to throw a pass during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Seattle in Front of 67,000 Fans in Germany
Tom Brady and family
Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids Pumpkin Picking as Tom Brady Goes to North Carolina for Away Game
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock (13611332ag) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla Rams Buccaneers Football, Tampa, United States - 06 Nov 2022
Tom Brady Leads Tampa Bay to Narrow Victory in First Game Following Divorce from Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Reiterates He's Not Quitting Mid-Season: 'I've Never Quit on Anything in My Life'
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game