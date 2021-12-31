Legendary Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Sam Jones Dead at 88

The longtime Celtics player won 10 NBA championships with the franchise, the second-most by any player in league history behind Bill Russell

Sam Jones, legendary Boston Celtics player who won 10 NBA championships with the franchise, died Thursday at the age of 88.

Jones died Thursday evening in Florida after the former basketball player was hospitalized for his failing health, according to Celtics spokesperson Jeff Twiss, ESPN reports.

"Sam Jones was one of the most talented, versatile, and clutch shooters for the most successful and dominant teams in NBA history," the Celtics wrote in a statement. "His scoring ability was so prolific, and his form so pure, that he earned the simple nickname, 'The Shooter.' He was also known as 'Mr. Clutch.' "

"​​The Jones family is in our thoughts as we mourn his loss and fondly remember the life and career of one of the greatest champions in American sports," it concluded.

Following the news, the Celtics shared a moment of silence in Jones' honor during Friday's home game against the Phoenix Suns.

"You look at the championships and what he did, it's obviously a big loss for the community here," Celtics coach Ime Udoka said ahead of the game.

A North Carolina native, Jones was drafted into the NBA in 1957. During his 12 seasons with the Celtics, the shooting guard won ten NBA championships, the second-most by any player in league history behind his former teammate Bill Russell, who won 11.

He retired in 1969 at the age of 36, holding the franchise record for most points scored in a game at 51, which was later broken by Larry Bird. The five-time All-Star finished his career with 15,411 points, averaging 17.7 points per game.

Jones was later inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984.

"Sam Jones will be remembered as one of the most prolific champions in all of professional sports. His selfless style, clutch performances and signature bank shot were hallmarks of an incredible career that featured 10 NBA championships in 12 seasons with the Boston Celtics," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"An HBCU legend at North Carolina Central University and a member of the NBA's 25th, 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams, Sam was a beloved teammate and respected competitor who played the game with dignity and class," he added. "We mourn the passing of a basketball giant and send our deepest condolences to Sam's family and the Celtics organization."