Legendary Argentinian Soccer Player Diego Maradona Dead at 60

Earlier this month, Maradona underwent an operation for bleeding in his skull

Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona has died, the Argentine Football Association confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday. He was 60.

Maradona suffered a heart attack in his home, the BBC said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Earlier this month, Maradona underwent an operation for bleeding in his skull, the Associated Press reported at the time. The doctor who performed the operation said Maradona had no complications from the surgery and was doing "excellent" at the time.

His physician also said Maradona was experiencing symptoms of withdrawal "mainly due to consumption ... throughout his life," according to CNN.

Maradona famously captained Argentina's 1986 men's soccer team, helping lead them to a World Cup victory. A goal Maradona scored in the World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and England was known as the "hand of God goal," and is one of the most famous soccer goals of all time.

Image zoom Diego Maradona | Credit: Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty

The athlete — who also played for FC Barcelona and S.S.C. Napoli — represented his home country in a total of four World Cups.

In his later years, Maradona grappled with drug abuse and was banned from the sport for 15 months in 1991 after testing positive for cocaine, the BBC said.

He eventually captained Argentina's national team from 2008 to 2010.

He is frequently referred to as one of the best soccer players of all time, and in 2000, Maradona was announced as the joint winner of the FIFA player of the century award. He shared it with Brazilian soccer player Pelé.