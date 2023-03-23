LeBron James' Son Bronny Will Honor Dad by Wearing a No. 23 Jersey for McDonald's All American Game

The McDonald's All American high school basketball game will take place at Houston's Toyota Center on March 28

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 05: Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty

Bronny James is following in his dad's footsteps!

The high school basketball player, 18, and eldest son of NBA star LeBron James has been awarded a spot in the McDonald's All American high school basketball game that will take place at Houston's Toyota Center on March 28.

"The McDonald's All American Games represent more than one night of basketball," explained the fast-food chain's Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, Elizabeth Campbell, in a press release. "It's a chance for elite players to show out on the national stage and create their own legacy."

The basketball showcase began in 1977 with the top 24 boy and 24 girl players from high schools throughout the U.S. chosen based on academic and athletic performance. James, 38, participated in the annual game in 2003, where he assisted in leading his team to victory, earning him a spot in the brand's 35th-anniversary list of the greatest players in 2012.

Bronny debuted the prestigious jersey on Wednesday, showcasing his election to wear the No. 23, which his basketball legend dad wore throughout his high school and early NBA career. Sports Illustrated explains that the 6-foot-3, 190-lbs point guard has traditionally worn the No. 0 during his high school career.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Lebron James and Bronny James. G Fiume/Getty; Christian Petersen/Getty

According to the outlet, LeBron and his wife Savannah, and their son Bryce Maximus, 15, were present at the ceremony where Bronny was awarded the jersey. The couple also shares an 8-year-old daughter named Zhuri Nova.

Bronny is a senior at the famed Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California. As it stands, he will be eligible for the NBA Draft when he turns 19 (one season must pass after a prospect's high school graduation). If the NBA changes its draft rules before then, though, Bronny may be eligible to go straight from high school to the NBA in 2023, just as his father did in 2003.

"I want him to get to the NBA. I'm not even gonna lie. I want to be on the court with him. I think that would an unbelievable moment," expressed James in a clip shared by Uninterrupted in January.

The Los Angeles Lakers star signed a $97.1 million extension of his current agreement in August, keeping him with the team until 2024.

