LeBron James Says Golden State Warriors Are Remaining NBA Playoff Team He Would Join

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James played nice with his former rivals in a teaser for an upcoming episode of The Shop

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is making headlines once again after praising his longtime rivals, the Golden State Warriors.

In a trailer for an upcoming episode of The Shop, James, who faced the Warriors four straight times in the NBA Finals as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, said he would pick "Golden State" when asked which remaining playoff team he would join.

"I would love getting into a [expletive] match with Draymond [Green]," James said in the trailer for the episode.

Green, 32, received the second-highest number of technical fouls this season with 18, just one less than Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

"I love when somebody cusses me out," James, a four-time NBA champion, said.

The Warriors are currently facing the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

James' response comes just a few months after a similar comment he made on The Shop went viral after he discussed who he would most like to play with on a team.

His first answer, somewhat unsurprisingly, was his 17-year-old son, Bronny James, who hopes to make it to the NBA in the next few years. But a few moments later, James revealed he'd also like to play with Warriors star Stephen Curry if given a chance.

"Steph Curry is the one that I want to play with for sure in today's game," James said during the March episode.

"I love everything about that guy," he continued. "Lethal. Steph, when he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. Soon as he get out of his car, you better guard his ass."

Curry politely brushed off the NBA legend's idea when San Francisco radio station 95.7 The Game asked about it in April.

Steph Curry and Lebron James Stephen Curry and LeBron James | Credit: Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty

"He got his wish," Curry said while laughing, reminding the hosts that he's teamed up with James in the past during NBA All-Star Games. "He was the captain, he picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now."

"Whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably an MVP-caliber dude like he is, greatest of all time, cool," he continued. "That's amazing. We all can live in that fantasy world."

Curry's Warriors defeated James' Cavaliers in three out of their four NBA Finals matchups. In 2016, the Cavaliers famously came back from a 1-3 deficit to win the NBA title against the team.

While a team with both James and Curry may be a fun idea for fans, there are a few reasons it is unlikely to happen, such as salary caps and the roster construction of their respective teams.