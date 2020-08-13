LeBron James Wins Sports Emmy for Muhammad Ali Documentary

"Congrats to the whole team! Love this project from the time we received it. WOW!!" the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on Twitter

LeBron James is now a Sports Emmy winner!

The Los Angeles Lakers player, 35, and his Spring Hill Entertainment production company won Outstanding Long Sports Documentary on Tuesday night for HBO's What's My Name | Muhammad Ali Part I.

"Yessir!!!!!!!" James wrote on Twitter, tagging fellow executive producer Maverick Carter and Spring Hill. "Congrats to the whole team! Love this project from the time we received it. WOW!!"

Spring Hill also celebrated the award on Twitter, beginning a tweet with "#StriveforGreatness."

"Thank you to all our incredible partners at @HBO, Sutter Road, Fuqua Films, @Zipper, @AuthenticBrands, our amazing production/post team & of course the [GOAT] @MuhammadAli."

The two-part documentary premiered on HBO in April of last year and features archival footage from throughout the legendary boxer's career.

James was also nominated for his HBO talk show The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED for Outstanding Edited Sports Special or Series.

The NBA star recently expanded his endeavors beyond basketball and television with the release of his first children's book, titled I Promise.

"I want them to be confident in themselves and what they're capable of," he said. "Kids just want to know someone believes in them."

"If we can give them confidence and hope for their future, that changes everything for them," he said. "I hope this book can be that source of inspiration and that push they need to go for their dreams."