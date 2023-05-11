LeBron James' Wife Savannah Talks People Thirsting Over Her Online: 'I Appreciate It'

Savannah James is addressing those thirsty comments all over her Instagram!

The businesswoman and wife of NBA great LeBron James revealed in a new interview with the Cut exactly how she feels about fans "thirsting for" her in the comment section online.

"I could see it and I appreciate it," Savannah, 36, said. "Everyone wants to see that people are interested in what they're doing at the time. I just took it as it came."

"Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, a little bit much.' But I get it and I'm cool with it," she added. "I understood that maybe this is just where I'm at right now and this is my time to, I don't know, be seen."

Savannah James attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Elsewhere in the conversation, Savannah — who married LeBron in 2013 after dating since they were teenagers — spoke on the basketball success of their children. The pair share LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 18, Bryce Maximus, 15, and Zhuri Nova, 8, and the elder two are aiming for basketball greatness much like their father.

"I'm happy for them," Savannah said. "Listen, I want nothing for them except for their happiness. That's it. In whatever it is that they decide to do, I'm here supporting and rooting for them. I'm their biggest fan always. If they decide to go the NBA route or a different route, whatever that is, I'm here."

But after being asked which games she prefers to watch — her sons' or her husbands' — Savannah wasn't going to choose sides.

"That's not messy at all," she said of the question. "Listen, I'm ten toes down with my husband — always. But I enjoy seeing my boys become who they want to be and just seeing them do what they enjoy. I would say it is a toss-up now."

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How/Getty

Savannah's Instagram fans also include LeBron himself, who also manages being the ultimate hype-husband for her outside of his duties on the Lakers squad.

While sharing a series of photos of his wife posing on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in March, LeBron got creative.

He captioned the photo with a handful of fire and heart eye emojis, writing, "GOT DAMNNNNN!! *Pharrell voice @mrs_savannahrj Vanity Fair Vibezzzzzzzz." During the event, Savannah wore a custom white Sergio Hudson gown with a mermaid train.

And Savannah makes sure to support her husband just like he supports her, too. In February, she celebrated LeBron becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer — and surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record — as she gathered with friends and family on the court at Crypto.com Arena.

The mom-of-three also prepared a sweet congratulatory video for LeBron, which said: "I am so proud of you. I witness day in and day out the hard work, the sacrifice and the professionalism that you put into this game every day. I know that this was not something you set out to do, but you've done it and you should congratulate yourself, you should celebrate yourself. You deserve all the respect. It couldn't be happening to a better, more dedicated person. I love you."

