LeBron James and Other LA Lakers Players Wear Fake MAGA Hats Calling for Justice for Breonna Taylor

The Lakers players wore red hats that read, "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates arrived for Tuesday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Orlando wearing hats in support of Breonna Taylor.

James shared photos of himself wearing the modified "Make America Great Again" hat on Instagram, writing in the caption, "By Any Means‼️ Lets Get It 👑 #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor❤️✊🏾"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The red MAGA hats were altered to read "Make America Great Again Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."

The Lakers' Twitter account shared photos of several more players also wearing the hats as they arrived for the game.

James has been vocal about his support for Taylor, an EMT who was killed in her apartment in May by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were looking for a suspect that lived in another unit and had already been apprehended.

Brett Hankinson, Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove were the officers who entered the 26-year-old's apartment and have not been criminally charged.

WNBA and NBA players have been vocal in the demand for justice for Taylor, and the women's league dedicated its season to her.

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, said last month that she appreciates the support.

"What is being done by the NBA and the WNBA is amazing," Palmer said in an interview with TMZ. "Now, it’s time for the attorney general to listen, to charge everyone responsible for Bree’s murder and to get overdue justice."

"Everyone raising their voices for justice are what keeps this family going each day," she added. "Bree should be with us. The world was a better place with her."

Image zoom Breonna Taylor Breonna Taylor/instagram

James told reporters during a Zoom call in July that he wanted Taylor's family to know that the NBA wants justice for her.

"We want the cops arrested who committed that crime," he said, per SI.com. "Obviously in the state of Kentucky, what’s going down there, I know a lot of people are feeling the same. And us as the NBA, and us as the players, and me as one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for it and we want justice. That’s what it’s all about. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. And this is a wrong situation that’s going on in my eyes and in a lot of other eyes."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make the government more responsive to racial disparities.