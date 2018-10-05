LeBron James Proudly Wears a Colin Kaepernick T-Shirt to the Lakers Preseason Game

LeBron James isn’t shy about voicing his opinions, and on Thursday night, the three-time NBA Champion spoke volumes without saying much of anything at all.

When James showed up Staples Center for his third preseason game with the new-look Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, he did so wearing a Colin Kaepernick-branded shirt made by Nike. James posted photographs of his outfit to his Instagram account, one of which showed him sitting in front of his locker with his Lakers uniform hanging down, and “Kaepernick” spelled in large capitalized letters on the back of his shirt.

“KAEP Drip 💧💧 🙏🏾✊🏾 ,” James wrote in his post, including the hashtag #MoreThanAnAthlete.

Kaepernick, of course, became the face of the company’s 30th-anniversary “Just Do It” campaign in early September, recognizing his role in inspiring many with his protests against police brutality and racial injustice as a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

It was in 2016 that Kaepernick, 30, started the #TakeAKnee movement by declining to stand for the national anthem when it was played before games.

Nike’s announcement received immediate criticism from political figures like President Trump, who has been an outspoken critic of Kaepernick throughout his presidential campaign and after. Louisiana Mayor Ben Zahn banned local facilities from buying Nike equipment but rescinded it a few days later.

“People say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good,” Kaepernick says in his first commercial for the campaign.

“Stay that way. Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult, it’s a compliment.”

“I support Kaep,” James told reporters on Thursday night, according to the New York Post. “I’ve always supported Kaep and what he stands for and what he believes in.”

James and the Lakers would go on to win their first preseason game, coming against the Sacramento Kings.