LeBron James Says Watching Michael Jordan Docuseries Was 'Homework'

LeBron James posted about watching the docuseries days after winning his fourth NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is always looking to learn more about his game.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star posted a photo on his Instagram Story in which he was watching the Michael Jordan docuseries The Last Dance, just a few days after winning the NBA finals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the caption of the picture, James implied that he was watching the series to learn more from Jordan and his storied basketball career.

"Back at it doing my homework," James wrote of the photo, including emojis of a document and a stack of books.

A few days before posting the photo, the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat on Sunday, 106 to 93, in the NBA Finals.

It marked James' fourth NBA championship with his third team. He was also named Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career.

James has previously spoken out about his respect for Jordan, calling him his "angel, inspiration" when the ESPN docuseries aired in May.

Image zoom David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

After an ESPN article claimed that James "fantasized" about being teammates with Jordan, 57, and not his opponent, the Lakers player publicly shared his admiration for the basketball great.

James clarified his comments about Jordan, insisting, "No I didn’t say I envisioned MJ as a teammate not an adversary."

"A question was asked 'Do I think I could have been a teammate of his and compliment his game?' " James said. "I love the greats and would have loved to play with them all during their runs because I [am] a historian of the game but I also would die to compete vs every single one of them too!"

"Don’t ever get it twisted!" the athlete added, before telling Jordan, "Thank You for being my angel, inspiration, superhero!!"

James also shared a tweet about his experience as a young boy when Jordan announced his sudden retirement from the NBA following the murder of his father, James Jordan, in 1993.

"Definitely cried this day. 9 years of age," James tweeted during a broadcast of The Last Dance. "Just Couldn’t believe it."

The athlete has also been open about how Jordan has influenced his career.