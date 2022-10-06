LeBron James got a taste of playing for basketball fans in Las Vegas this week, and the Los Angeles Lakers star wants more.

James, 37, spoke to the media following his team's second preseason loss on Wednesday, and continued to campaign for the league to expand into Las Vegas.

"It's the best fanbase in the world," James said of Sin City, where the Suns defeated the Lakers 119-115. The preseason match happened at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena, just blocks from the reigning WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces homecourt, Michelob Ultra Arena.

"I would love to bring a team here at some point," James added. "That would be amazing."

The four-time NBA champion turned his attention directly to the league's commissioner, Adam Silver. "I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe," James said. "But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players."

James, making eye contact with the camera, said, "So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you."

Wednesday's postgame press conference wasn't the first time James has expressed interest in a Las Vegas basketball team. During a June episode of The Shop: Uninterrupted, he said he wants to own an NBA team after his playing career was done, with a specific interest in Las Vegas.

"I want to own a team. I want to buy a team for sure," said James. "I want a team in Vegas. I want the team in Vegas." He shared the clip on Twitter, adding "Speaking It Into Existence!"

While the league has yet to formally announce an expansion, one is coming, with Las Vegas and Seattle likely being the first cities to take on new NBA teams. According to the Las Vegas Review, Silver said expansion won't happen "right now" but when it does, there's "no doubt Vegas will be on the list."

On Monday, Seattle Supersonics fans sold out the Climate Pledge Arena to watch the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers compete in a preseason matchup. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who is also a Seattle native, addressed the city's fans before tip-off. Ballmer, 66, had the crowd especially riled after closing his speech with: "If this is a basketball city, damn it, let's hear it!"

While he waits for the NBA to expand, James is exploring investments in other sports.

On Wednesday, Major League Pickleball announced that James, along with NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love, will become owners in the league that plans to increase its size from 12 teams to 16. Joining the trio is also James' business partner, Maverick Carter.

"Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, building communities in cities and towns all over the world," MLP founder Steve Kuhn said in a statement. "This investment and the platform that this group provides will significantly help us with our goal to reach 40 million pickleball players by 2030."

The league did not reveal the names of the NBA stars' teams or where they will be located.