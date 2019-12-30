Throwback Photos of LeBron James That Prove He Has Always Been the G.O.A.T.

The basketball star turns 35 today
By Andrea Wurzburger
December 30, 2019 04:16 PM

Standout Freshman

Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty

James always had talent. Here he is in 1999 with his teammates Sian, Willie McGee and Little Dru, a.k.a. the Fab Four, when he was a freshman on the varsity basketball team at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. 

Legend in the Making

Steve Grayson/WireImage

James not only led his team through a series of firsts, but he also was a trailblazer within high school basketball, period. He helped his team win three division titles, made it to the cover of Sports Illustrated his junior year, was named Ohio Mr. Basketball three times and was selected to join the USA Today All-USA First Team three times. 

Early Success

Steve Grayson/WireImage

Even before the star was drafted into the NBA, Nike signed him on for an endorsement deal worth $90 million. 

Senior Smiles

Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty

By 2003, James was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first overall pick of the NBA draft. 

Superstar Status

Scott Gries/Getty

James went from high school sensation to real-life celebrity seemingly overnight.

Here, he’s seen making a guest appearance on MTV’s TRL in 2003 with then-VJ La La Anthony.  

Courtside Memories

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty

2003 Cavaliers teammate Darius Miles is seen sitting with LeBron during their game against the Orlando Magic as part of the Pepsi Pro Summer League, which was held at TD Waterhouse Centre on July 8, 2003 in Orlando, Florida.

Red Carpet Ready

M. Caulfield/WireImage

Here’s James looking sharp at the 2003 ESPY Awards, which went down at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Head in the Game

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty

LeBron is seen laser focused and ready during his 2003 preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 13, 2003 at Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

