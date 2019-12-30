Standout Freshman
James always had talent. Here he is in 1999 with his teammates Sian, Willie McGee and Little Dru, a.k.a. the Fab Four, when he was a freshman on the varsity basketball team at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.
Legend in the Making
James not only led his team through a series of firsts, but he also was a trailblazer within high school basketball, period. He helped his team win three division titles, made it to the cover of Sports Illustrated his junior year, was named Ohio Mr. Basketball three times and was selected to join the USA Today All-USA First Team three times.
Early Success
Even before the star was drafted into the NBA, Nike signed him on for an endorsement deal worth $90 million.
Senior Smiles
By 2003, James was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first overall pick of the NBA draft.
Superstar Status
James went from high school sensation to real-life celebrity seemingly overnight.
Here, he’s seen making a guest appearance on MTV’s TRL in 2003 with then-VJ La La Anthony.
Courtside Memories
2003 Cavaliers teammate Darius Miles is seen sitting with LeBron during their game against the Orlando Magic as part of the Pepsi Pro Summer League, which was held at TD Waterhouse Centre on July 8, 2003 in Orlando, Florida.
Red Carpet Ready
Here’s James looking sharp at the 2003 ESPY Awards, which went down at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Head in the Game
LeBron is seen laser focused and ready during his 2003 preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 13, 2003 at Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.