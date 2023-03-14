LeBron James Thirsts After Wife Savannah in Stunning Red Carpet Photos: 'DAMNNNNNN'

The NBA superstar's wife hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 14, 2023 01:07 PM
LeBron James; Savannah James
Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

LeBron James is the ultimate hype-husband for his wife, Savannah James.

The 38-year-old NBA star posted a series of photos to his Instagram account of Savannah, 36, posing on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday.

LeBron captioned the photo with a handful of fire and heart eye emojis, writing, "GOT DAMNNNNN!! *Pharrell voice @mrs_savannahrj Vanity Fair Vibezzzzzzzz," in the post's caption.

Savannah wore a custom white Sergio Hudson gown with a mermaid train for the big night, which earned high praise from her superstar husband.

Savannah James attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Savannah attended the event with LeBron, who is currently sidelined from the Los Angeles Lakers while he rehabs an injury.

The Lakers are currently seeded ninth in the NBA, which would force them to compete in the league's third play-in tournament if they want a spot in the playoffs.

Savannah has been by Lebron's side since high school. The couple, who hails from Akron, Ohio, got married in 2013 and have three children together: sons LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 18, and Bryce Maximus, 15, plus daughter Zhuri Nova, 8.

In February, Savannah celebrated her husband becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer — and surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. She gathered with friends and family on the court at Crypto.com Arena as soon as he hit that record-breaking shot.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How/Getty

LeBron has praised Savannah multiple times over the years, too, both in interviews and on social media. As he told Harper's Bazaar in 2010, "A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances."

"And she's that. She's got my back and I love her for that," the athlete added.

