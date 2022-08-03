LeBron James Takes Sons Bronny and Bryce Through a Workout at Lakers Gym: 'JamesGang'

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" the four-time NBA champ and proud dad wrote on Instagram Tuesday

By
Published on August 3, 2022 01:04 PM
Lebron James and sons Bronny and Bryce at basektball practice
Photo: Lebron James/Instagram

LeBron James is keeping his legacy alive.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the NBA star, 37, shared videos of him playing with his two sons, Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, at the Los Angeles Lakers facility.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" LeBron wrote. "Great work today Young🤴🏾's #JamesGang👑 #EarnedNotGiven"

In the video, all three show impressive dribbling, shooting and dunking skills.

Bronny is currently a high school junior at Sierra Canyon School in California, per the Bleacher Report. If all goes well, he will be eligible to play in the NBA at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Talking to The Athletic in February, the four-time NBA champ said he doesn't plan to retire until he can play in the league with Bronny. "My last year will be played with my son," LeBron told The Athletic. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

In an April episode of LeBron's YouTube show Uninterrupted's The Shop, LeBron repeated his desire to play with his eldest son. "[Bronny's] No. 1 on my list. I want to play with [him] for sure …" he said.

"Not too long ago, I said, I asked him, 'What you want to do with this? Like, you want to get to the pros? What you want to do?' He's like, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Why?' He said, 'Cause I want to make a name for myself,' " the NBA legend said of his son.

During the episode, the LeBron also revealed that his son had officially changed his name to Bronny, which was previously only a nickname. "By the way, he changed his name to Bronny," the Lakers forward added. "I didn't. He changed his name to Bronny. … Yeah, I made him a junior. But he Bronny. And he Bronny to the world."

Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty

As for Bryce, the 15-year-old will have to wait a bit longer to make it to the big leagues.

Last year, James' youngest son graduated middle school. "CONGRATULATIONS to my guy guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle 🏫 . 🎓🎓🎓," the athlete captioned the photo of Bryce and proud mom Savannah Brinson, who is James' wife and was his high school sweetheart.

"HS up next! Proud of you kid! Keep going to the 🔝," the Lakers star continued, also adding the hashtag, "#JamesGang👑" at the end of his post.

Along with Bryce and Bronny, LeBron and Brinson are also parents to daughter Zhuri Nova.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen shaking hands with his sons Bryce Maximus James and LeBron James Jr. after winning the game against the Utah Jazz on November 23, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty

While chatting with a close friend in another episode of Uninterrupted's The Shop, LeBron opened up about his two sons and the love he receives from them.

When asked by Maverick Carter, 41, if "they care that you're a great basketball player," LeBron replied: "No. I get sad too, I get sad at times like what the f---?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The father of three continued, "Like, Dad here, I know I'm gone a lot, but dad is here. Can I get a hug, you know what I'm saying? What's up, show me some love?"

"And I start thinking, Oh s---, I remember when I was 13, 16, I get it," LeBron added. "He's driving, he's got his license. He's got hair on his chest."

As for his youngest child, LeBron said, "And then my daughter, she loves me. Whatever the case, goes crazy for me. But her mom has another special little place for her. So I'll be sitting here, like, 'What about me? You forgot about pops?' "

Related Articles
LeBron James and Savannah James attendsthe Netflix World Premiere of "Hustle" at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Who Is LeBron James' Wife? All About Savannah James
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs
LeBron James Says He Wants to Own a Las Vegas NBA Team: 'Speaking It Into Existence'
LeBron James, Brittney Griner
LeBron James Clarifies Recent Brittney Griner Comments: 'I Was Simply Saying How She's Probably Feeling'
LeBron James, Brittney Griner
LeBron James Says It's 'Hard' to Imagine Himself in Brittney Griner's Situation in Full Clip from 'The Shop'
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Says He'll Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Play in NBA with Son Bronny Before Retiring
LeBron James attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James Announces Partnership with LIFEWTR: 'Serves a Bigger Purpose'
lebron-james-b
LeBron James Has a Goal to One Day Play in the NBA with Son Bronny: It Would Be 'Unbelievable'
Simone Biles Vacation https://www.instagram.com/kingjames/?hl=en NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Basketball Player LeBron James attends the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
LeBron James Vacations With Wife in Maldives After Playoff Elimination: 'That S— HURT'
LeBron James
LeBron James Says Golden State Warriors Are Remaining NBA Playoff Team He Would Join
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 2: Kyrie Irving #2 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 2, 2014 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kyrie Irving Reveals Regrets in Split with LeBron James and Cavaliers: 'I Isolated Myself'
Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr.
Lakers Sign Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal's Sons Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; LeBron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Apologizes to LeBron James for Critical Comments: 'It Wasn't My Intention'
lebron james
LeBron James Surprises School Students with an Unexpected Visit –– See Their Priceless Reactions!
Lebron James and Wife Celebrate Oldest Son Bronny Turning 17
LeBron James and Wife Savannah Wish Son Bronny a Happy Birthday: 'How Are You 17?'
LeBron James; Brittney Griner
LeBron James Calls for Brittney Griner's Safe Return: 'Our Voice as Athletes Is Stronger Together'
Savannah and Zhuri James
LeBron James' Wife Savannah Details Daughter Zhuri's Hair Trim Routine: 'I'm a Kitchen Beautician'