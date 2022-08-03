LeBron James Takes Sons Bronny and Bryce Through a Workout at Lakers Gym: 'JamesGang'

LeBron James is keeping his legacy alive.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the NBA star, 37, shared videos of him playing with his two sons, Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, at the Los Angeles Lakers facility.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" LeBron wrote. "Great work today Young🤴🏾's #JamesGang👑 #EarnedNotGiven"

In the video, all three show impressive dribbling, shooting and dunking skills.

Bronny is currently a high school junior at Sierra Canyon School in California, per the Bleacher Report. If all goes well, he will be eligible to play in the NBA at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Talking to The Athletic in February, the four-time NBA champ said he doesn't plan to retire until he can play in the league with Bronny. "My last year will be played with my son," LeBron told The Athletic. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

In an April episode of LeBron's YouTube show Uninterrupted's The Shop, LeBron repeated his desire to play with his eldest son. "[Bronny's] No. 1 on my list. I want to play with [him] for sure …" he said.

"Not too long ago, I said, I asked him, 'What you want to do with this? Like, you want to get to the pros? What you want to do?' He's like, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Why?' He said, 'Cause I want to make a name for myself,' " the NBA legend said of his son.

During the episode, the LeBron also revealed that his son had officially changed his name to Bronny, which was previously only a nickname. "By the way, he changed his name to Bronny," the Lakers forward added. "I didn't. He changed his name to Bronny. … Yeah, I made him a junior. But he Bronny. And he Bronny to the world."

As for Bryce, the 15-year-old will have to wait a bit longer to make it to the big leagues.

Last year, James' youngest son graduated middle school. "CONGRATULATIONS to my guy guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle 🏫 . 🎓🎓🎓," the athlete captioned the photo of Bryce and proud mom Savannah Brinson, who is James' wife and was his high school sweetheart.

"HS up next! Proud of you kid! Keep going to the 🔝," the Lakers star continued, also adding the hashtag, "#JamesGang👑" at the end of his post.

Along with Bryce and Bronny, LeBron and Brinson are also parents to daughter Zhuri Nova.

While chatting with a close friend in another episode of Uninterrupted's The Shop, LeBron opened up about his two sons and the love he receives from them.

When asked by Maverick Carter, 41, if "they care that you're a great basketball player," LeBron replied: "No. I get sad too, I get sad at times like what the f---?"

The father of three continued, "Like, Dad here, I know I'm gone a lot, but dad is here. Can I get a hug, you know what I'm saying? What's up, show me some love?"

"And I start thinking, Oh s---, I remember when I was 13, 16, I get it," LeBron added. "He's driving, he's got his license. He's got hair on his chest."

As for his youngest child, LeBron said, "And then my daughter, she loves me. Whatever the case, goes crazy for me. But her mom has another special little place for her. So I'll be sitting here, like, 'What about me? You forgot about pops?' "