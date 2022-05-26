LeBron James Surprises School Students with an Unexpected Visit –– See Their Priceless Reactions!
LeBron James gave the students of his I Promise School a big surprise on Thursday.
The Lakers star, 37, shocked the younger classes in Akron, Ohio when he paid them an unexpected visit.
Videos from the eventful day were shared by the NBA player's Family Foundation as well as the school's social media accounts.
"Sometimes, there just aren't words when your hometown hero @kingjames walks into the room. 😮🤪 🤷🏾," a post by I Promise School reads.
In the school's video, two boys are filmed as they chant the star's name not knowing he is in the building. As James walks into the classroom one of the boys notices and starts yelling, but his friend is oblivious at first. When he too sees the player he starts screaming and banging on the table before shaking his head around like a cartoon character.
A second video showed another class erupting into shouts once James entered the room.
"Love my kids soooooooo much!!!!" James responded to his foundation's videos highlighting the kids' reactions on Twitter.
James opened the I Promise School in his hometown through his LeBron James Family Foundation in 2018. When the school was founded, the aim was to serve at-risk students and offer their parents an opportunity to finish high school as well as the opportunity to receive free tuition to the University of Akron, per ESPN.
In 2020, James worked with Kent State to promise four years of guaranteed college tuition and a year of complementary housing to his then-11th grade students.
"You are Mr. LeBron James' first class. His first love. It all started because of you," Melody Tankersley, the interim senior vice president at Kent State, told the children in the video.
Kent State President Todd Diacon added, "We are doing this because we know the transforming power of higher education."