LeBron James Posts Support of Colin Kaepernick After George Floyd Death: ‘Do You Understand Now?’

NBA star LeBron James is speaking out following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died this week after a Minneapolis police officer forcefully kneeled on his neck during his arrest.

On Tuesday night, James, 35, posted a picture of the officer kneeling on Floyd alongside a photograph of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick peacefully kneeling before a game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kaepernick famously sparked the #TakeAKnee movement when he refused to stand during the national anthem to raise awareness about police brutality and racial injustice.

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!??" James wrote in the caption of the post on Instagram. "Or is it still blurred to you??"

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday for their involvement in Floyd's death after a video of the incident went viral on social media. James posted the footage to his Instagram story with a call for people to "stay woke."

"Like I said before!! We're hunted," the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote. On Wednesday, James followed up these messages with a picture of himself wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt, which he wore in response to Eric Garner, a black man who was killed when he was put in a chokehold by a New York City police officer.

Earlier this month, James also used social media to respond to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was gunned down by two white men while jogging in February.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes!” James tweeted on May 6.

“Can’t even go for a damn jog man!" he added. "Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!!”

Floyd's death is currently being investigated by the FBI. Police had characterized his death as being the result of a "medical incident" before the video was shared on social media.

In the video, Floyd is seen lying on his stomach next to a Minneapolis patrol car as one of the officers kneels on his neck.

Image zoom George Floyd Facebook

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe," Floyd struggles to tell the officers. "My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please, I can't breathe."

Bystanders watching the incident plead for the officer to stand up. But a second officer deflects those comments and then appears to mock Floyd by saying, "This is why you don't do drugs, kids."

Floyd's family spoke to CNN on Tuesday night, condemning law enforcement.

RELATED VIDEO: Ahmaud Arbery Was Shot 3 Times, Twice in the Chest, Autopsy Report Reveals