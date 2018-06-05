LeBron James & Stephen Curry Say Their Teams Will Not Go to the White House If They Win NBA Finals

A day after Donald Trump called off the Philadelphia Eagles scheduled trip to the White House, citing the ongoing NFL kneeling controversy, two of the biggest names in basketball came out to tell the president not to extend an invite their way if they win the NBA championship.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors are currently two games deep into their best-of-seven series to decide this year’s NBA champions. But while they may be rivals, they agree on one thing –– they will not go to the White House if they win.

Just a day before the two teams are to face each other in Game 3 of the Finals, LeBron James was asked to reflect on Trump’s decision to call off the traditional White House visit for the Eagles.

“It’s typical of him,” James said of the POTUS. “I’m not surprised. I mean, no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyway.”

James, seemingly speaking for both his team and Golden State, said that neither team would be going to the White House after the series is over.

LeBron James shares his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles being uninvited to the White House.#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/yeQOwXeMbG — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2018

“It won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going,” he said.

James, who has publicly criticized Trump in the past, continued to speak about the president.

“You know, it’s a lot of things that we believe in as Americans that we don’t feel that he’s for,” James said. “It’s a lot of people that believe that he’s not for the people or doing things that’s right by the people so that’s not surprising you know, hearing the news today with the Eagles.”

He added: “But I think more importantly we shouldn’t — we Americans and especially people in Philadelphia — shouldn’t let that news take away from what that unbelievable team did and accomplished, [what] all those players did to sacrifice each and every Sunday.”

Steph Curry weighs in on the Philadelphia Eagles being uninvited from the White House. pic.twitter.com/PpYVVaWPUO — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2018

During the press conference, Stephen Curry was asked to respond to James’ comments and quickly agreed that he wouldn’t be showing up to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave once the series has wrapped, just like in 2017 when the Warriors skipped their White House visit after winning the Larry O’Brien trophy.

“I’m pretty sure the way we handled things last year,” Curry said, “we’ll stay consistent with that.”

After winning the championship last year, Curry announced he was not attending the White House visit, which prompted Trump to take to Twitter to rescind the invitation.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017