NBA Stars LeBron James, Steph Curry, Dwyane Wade Cheer Brittney Griner's Release: 'It's a Great Day'

"Kudos to the President, kudos to Kamala Harris," James said on TNF in The Shop Thursday night

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Sr Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 04:00 PM
LeBron James, Brittney Griner, Steph Curry
Lebron James, Brittney Griner, Steph Curry. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Michael Hickey/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Brittney Griner is back on American soil, and the NBA's biggest stars are celebrating.

"I think it's a great day," LeBron James said on TNF in The Shop Thursday night after the news that Griner was heading back home after nearly 10 months in Russian custody. "For us as Americans, I think having BG back, in the sports world, just having her family's back, I know her wife misses her and her family misses her, her club misses her here in Phoenix."

The Los Angeles Laker continued: "To have her a part of the basketball brother and sisterhood, it's a big day for us and what we do. Kudos to the President, kudos to Kamala Harris and everyone that had something to do with it," he said.

"There's a lot of people that's unlawfully detained right now," James added, referring to Paul Whelan, an imprisoned American whom Russia refused to include in the swap for Griner. "We hope we can get them all."

Steph Curry, Brittney Griner
Steph Curry/Instagram

Stephen Curry also shared his thoughts before the SI Awards on Thursday night.

"Shoutout to President Biden and his administration, and all the athletes, activists, people who used their platform to speak on her behalf," he told Sports Illustrated.⁣

"This is great news that Brittney is home and I'm excited to see her get back with her family," the Golden State Warriors star said.

Later on Thursday night, over video footage of Griner leaving Russia, Curry shared more thoughts. "Thank you every one that used their platform to make this happen and keep BG on the front of the radar. Especially @potus and your administration and team," he wrote.

Dwyane Wade, Brittney Griner
Dwyane Wade/Instagram

"More American citizens and their families need this outcome too," the superstar added.

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade also showed his support of Griner by sporting a shirt with her face on it to the Rams vs. Raiders football game Thursday night. He also posted a photo on his Instagram stories in his T-shirt with "BG is home" written over the picture.

RELATED VIDEO: Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'

Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug smuggling charges, was released in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday.

The Phoenix Mercury star is reportedly "in good health" and will be "offered a wide range of support options" as she returns home, a senior White House official said Thursday. She landed in San Antonio early Friday morning and has since reunited with her wife Cherelle and family.

Related Articles
Brittney Griner gets out of a plane after landing at the JBSA-Kelly Field Annex runway on December 9, 2022 in San Antonio
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Cherelle Griner (L), wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced her release from Russian custody, at the White House on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Biden was joined by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says 'Today My Family Is Whole' After WNBA Star's Prison Release
Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States during team warm up before the France V USA Preliminary Round Group B Basketball Women match at the Saitama Super Arena during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 2, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Released from Russian Custody in Prisoner Swap
Joe Biden; Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Is 'Safe' and 'on Her Way Home' After Russian Prison Release, Says President Biden
Brittney Griner, Kerry Washington
Celebrities and WNBA Stars React to Brittney Griner's Release from Russia: 'See You Soon'
Brittney Griner release
Brittney Griner Says She Is 'Good' and 'Happy' in Footage of Her Release from Russian Prison
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Khimki City Court outside Moscow, Russia, 27 July 2022. Griner, a World Champion player of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury team was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after some hash oil was detected and found in her luggage, for which she now could face a prison sentence of up to ten years. US basketball player Brittney Griner attends hearing on drug charges, Moscow, Russian Federation - 27 Jul 2022
Brittney Griner's Family Says They're Embarking on the 'Road to Healing' After Her Release
US President Joe Biden, Paul Whelan
President Biden Says Administration Is 'Not Giving Up' on Bringing Paul Whelan Home After Griner's Release
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner (C), who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Brittney Griner's Lawyer Says There Were 'Positive Signs' Last Week the WNBA Star Would Be Swapped
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Flying Straight to San Antonio for Medical Care, Will Reunite with Wife and Family
Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner
Paul Whelan's Family Is 'Devastated' He Remains in Russia, but 'Glad' Brittney Griner Was Released
US citizen arrested in Russia, Novi, USA - 01 Jan 2019
Paul Whelan, Imprisoned in Russia Since 2018, Is 'Disappointed' in U.S. Efforts to Secure His Release
Viktor Bout, Brittney Griner
Everything to Know About Viktor Bout, the Russian Arms Dealer Involved in the Brittney Griner Swap
Footage of Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Released by Russia
Brittney Griner Seen Working in Russian Penal Colony in Newly-Released Footage
Brittney Griner release
Brittney Griner Cut Her Hair Inside Russian Penal Colony to Avoid Freezing
Sarah Krivanek, Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Faces 'Psychological Warfare' in Russian Penal Colony, Says Former Prisoner Sarah Krivanek