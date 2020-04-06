LeBron James Staying ‘Mentally and Physically Prepared’ for NBA Return — and Enjoying Family Time

Image zoom Harry How/Getty Images

LeBron James will be ready to go when the NBA season eventually returns.

James tells PEOPLE in an interview about the new Quibi streaming series I PROMISE, which follows the first year at his groundbreaking Ohio public school, that he’s been staying fit while staying home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m still getting in my daily workouts — I never go a day without,” says James. “Staying in touch with my teammates and the coaching staff, just doing everything we can to stay mentally and physically prepared for whatever may come next.”

In March, the NBA suspended the current season after a player tested positive for coronavirus. It is unclear when the league will resume — and in what form. James has previously said he’s uninterested in playing games without fans in attendance.

But until then, the 35-year-old father of three is embracing the extra, unexpected time at home with sons Bronny, 15, and Bryce, 12, and daughter Zhuri, 5.

RELATED: Quibi Launches Today: A Comprehensive Guide to All the Celeb-Studded Shows You Can Watch on Your Phone Right Now

“This much family time for us is rare, so really just taking in this opportunity to be together every single day,” he shares of his family with wife Savannah.

The James clan has been making fun TikTok videos together, which they’ve been sharing on social media.

In addition, James tells PEOPLE, “movies and entertainment are a big part of my family and what we enjoy doing together.”

RELATED: LeBron James’ I Promise School Students React to Learning They’ll Get Free Tuition to Kent State

“It makes me especially proud right now to have the team I have in place at SpringHill Entertainment to create such powerful and inspiring stories,” he adds. “From the I PROMISE documentary to [Netflix series] Self Made and our gameshow on NBC, The Wall, it means a lot for us to be able to bring people together and help them through this time with some much-needed positivity from these great stories.”

But entertainment comes second to education, James says.

“My kids at home know school comes first,” he explains, hearkening to why starting a school for at-risk children was so important to the Akron native. “That’s the number one priority. Once we take care of that, we can talk about all the other things you want to do.”But we’ve always stressed the importance of education in our household.”

Image zoom LeBron James and his sons Cassy Athena/Getty

Stream I PROMISE on the Quibi app, available for download in the ​Apple App Store​ and ​Google Play Store. Those who sign up before April 30 will receive 90 days free.