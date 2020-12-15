LeBron James Starting Multi-Use Community Space for Family Programming, Aid in Akron

The Akron, Ohio, hub will include "a financial health space, sports complex, and dining, retail and event space," a press release said

LeBron James is expanding his charitable efforts in his hometown with a new community-focused venue.

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced House Three Thirty on Tuesday, a multi-use space for families at his Akron, Ohio, I Promise School.

Located in Akron's former Tangier event center, House Three Thirty "will convene critical community resources under one roof including family financial health programming that is easily accessible and tailored to help families take control of their financial futures," according to a press release.

The hub will include "a financial health space, sports complex, and dining, retail and event space." In addition, the center will become a community gathering space for monthly meals.

Accompanying the news, James, 35, narrated a new video from his foundation about House Three Thirty, explaining, "Every step of the way, we will continue building because our families and our futures depend on it."

Additionally, he said, "Now we're taking our 'We are family' philosophy to a whole new level, creating a space that is more than a whole and a community resource, it's a game-changer."

Other partners in the venture include JPMorgan Chase, which will create a dedicated space to help families with financial advice; DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation, which will create a sports complex at the center; Old El Paso, which will build a fast-casual dining space and lead hands-on job training; and J.M. Smucker, which will create an indoor dining space.

"Design and renovations for House Three Thirty are currently underway, with plans to open for families in 2022," the press release said.

James opened the I Promise School as an addition to the Akron Public Schools in his hometown back in 2018. The Los Angeles Laker’s school serves over 1,500 students.

The I Promise School was built for at-risk students, but also offers their parents an opportunity to finish high school as well as to receive free tuition to the University of Akron upon graduation, according to ESPN.