LeBron James and Anthony Davis were seen discussing the season 1 finale of Netflix's Squid Game after they lost to the Golden State Warriors

LeBron James Has Thoughts on That Squid Game Ending After Finishing Netflix Series: 'I Didn't Like' It

LeBron James was one of the 111 million viewers who binged Netflix's Squid Game.

After the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night 99-111, James spoke to reporters and was briefly seen talking about the Korean survival thriller with teammate Anthony Davis.

"Yeah, I did finish it. You finish it? You watched it? You done?" the 19-year NBA veteran, 36, was heard asking Davis, 28, in a video captured by The Orange County Register's Kyle Goon.

"Yeah, I didn't like the ending though," James told Davis. "I know they start it off with a season 2 but like, get on the f---ing flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?"

Squid Game follows a group of 456 debt-laden individuals who have chosen to compete in a series of children's games to win the enormous cash prize. However, the participants' lives are at stake as the competition has deadly consequences.

James and Davis were referring to the last scene of the season 1 finale when Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) a.k.a No. 456 seemingly chooses to stay in Seoul rather than board his flight to Los Angeles and reunite with his daughter after winning the 45.6 billion won cash prize.

Though a second season has not been greenlit yet, Gi-hun's desire to expose the gory game could be a cliffhanger for what's to come.

Given the immense popularity of its first season, fans have speculated that the chances for a second installment are high. However, the series' sole writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk recently told Variety that nothing is set in stone.

"I don't have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors," he said last month.

And in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday, Dong-hyuk teased a possible storyline for Gi-hun in season 2. "Of course, we could go with Gi-hun's story as he turns back, and explore more about how he's going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games," he said. "I don't know yet, but I'll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season 2 storylines."

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Squid Game, which was released on Sept. 17, reached the streaming service's "biggest series launch ever" with 111 million viewers globally, surpassing the previous titleholder Bridgerton.

Netflix, which famously releases only certain viewership metrics and data, included a video along with the announcement, with the show's announcer thanking viewers for the support.

"I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to you all," the announcer says in Korean as highlights from the show are featured. "111 million of you have joined the ranks of the VIPs, making Squid Game our No. 1 show in the world. And for the rest of you, will you seize the opportunity to join the game?"