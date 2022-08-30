LeBron James on 'Sports Illustrated' Cover with Sons 20 Years After His Iconic Issue: 'Chosen Sons'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is back on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but this time he has company.

Twenty years after LeBron starred in a 2002 issue of Sports Illustrated that famously proclaimed him as "The Chosen One," the four-time NBA champion is on the cover once again — now joined by his sons, Bryce, 15, and Bronny, 17.

In the feature, 37-year-old talked about whether he'll stay in the NBA long enough to play with Bronny, and the possibility of remaining in the league even longer to play with Bryce.

"We don't even really talk about the future too much," LeBron told reporter Chris Ballard. "I put it in the air because I like to talk to the basketball gods out there and see if things can come to fruition. I've always set out goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods, and they've listened to all of them. Hopefully, they can listen to this last one, too."

He later added: "I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I'm not one to [say] what's going to happen in the next two to three years. I am a visionary, but I'm also a guy that lives in the moment."

LeBron said he feels he could play in the league for many more seasons to come — and only two years out from his most recent title in 2020, it isn't out of the realm of possibility.

"I feel like I could play for quite a while," he told the magazine. "So it's all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind."

"If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky's not even a limit for me," LeBron added. "I can go beyond that. But we shall see."

Sports Illustrated showcased the trio on their cover with the tagline "Chosen Sons."

Earlier this month, LeBron signed a contract extension with the Lakers worth $97.1 million, meaning he'll remain in Los Angeles at least until 2024.

The extension makes Lebron the highest-earning player in the history of the NBA, with his career earnings totaling $532 million, per CNBC.

Along with four NBA championships, he's earned four NBA Finals MVPs, four league MVPs, 18 All-NBA selections, 18 All-Star nods, and six All-Defensive selections.

RELATED VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan and LeBron James in Special Extra from NBA Lane

In an April episode of LeBron's YouTube show Uninterrupted's The Shop, LeBron repeated his desire to play with his eldest son. "[Bronny's] No. 1 on my list. I want to play with [him] for sure …" he said.

LeBron recounted a conversation where his son confirmed his goal of going pro, saying his son wanted to "make a name for [him]self."