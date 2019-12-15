LeBron James' Son Wins Big Against Dad's Alma Mater: 'Meant the World to Me to Be There'

LeBron James‘ son is taking after his famous father!

On Saturday night, the basketball star, 34, was in the stands to watch his 15-year-old son LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. play against his dad’s alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The teen, who plays basketball for the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, scored a lay-up in the final minute of the heated game, leading his team on to a 59-56 victory, according to Yahoo! Sports, which also reported that the game marked the final match-up of the Scholastic Play By Play Classic.

LeBron — who is also father to Bryce Maximus, 12, and Zhuri, 5 — marked the special moment in an Instagram post after the game, sharing footage of Bronny’s basket and photos from the night.

“Last night was such a surreal feeling for me!” the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote. “Watching my son play in our home state vs my Alma mater St. VM who’s still being coached by my mentor, father figure, guy who coached and helped guide me throughout my childhood both on and off the floor Coach Dru Joyce II.”

LeBron added that it was special to watch his son play “in front of family (wife, daughter, mom, sister in law, father in law, cousins, etc) [and] friends that included my best friends who I grew up with.”

“For @Bronny to play the best game of his young high school career so far, make the biggest play of the game and to walk away winning the MVP in his/our home state and his family and friends was a story book moment,” the proud dad added. “So so so eerie but I know it was SPECIAL and meant the world to me to be there in attendance! Can’t even lie I was nervous as hell for him but damn he was poised and controlled.”

The NBA star concluded: “WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE NIGHT it was! Thank you man above and 🏀!!”

LeBron also shared a photo of himself playing high school basketball next to a picture from Bronny’s victory on Saturday.

“17 years ago (before @bronny was born) the same guy who put the game together yesterday did mine as well,” he wrote. “And we both walked away with the Dub and some hardware as well. This is Craziness/Surreal!!”

One of Bronny’s teammates on the Sierra Canyon high school team is also a teammate of LeBron’s former teammate Dwyane Wade‘s 17-year-old son Zaire Wade.

James and the recently retired Wade, 37, became teammates in 2010 when the former decided to leave his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to join forces with Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat, creating the modern blueprint for a “superteam” in the NBA. LeBron and Wade would go on to win two NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, until James made the surprise decision to rejoin the Cavaliers in 2014.

Bronny’s accomplishment also comes on the heels of a major milestone for his dad.

Last month, the father of three became the first player in league history to log a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams after his performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A triple-double is when a player records double-digit numbers in three different stat categories during a game.

James had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to drive the Lakers’ 112-107 victory over the Thunder.