LeBron James' Son Bryce, 15, Receives First College Basketball Scholarship Offer: 'Blessed'

Bryce James announced on social media Sunday that he received a Division I scholarship offer to play basketball at Duquesne University

By
Published on August 22, 2022 11:59 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Bryce Maximus James looks on before the game on December 25, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty

Bryce James, the 15-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is ready to take the next step in his basketball career.

On Sunday, Bryce shared on his Instagram Story that he received his first Division I scholarship offer to play basketball at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes," he wrote alongside the college's logo.

Bryce James/Instagram
Bryce James/Instagram

LeBron, 37, shared his son's Instagram Story and added, "AYYYEEE!!! LET'S GO MAXIMUS @_JUSTBRYCE."

The James family has close ties to Duquesne University. The team's head coach Keith Dambrot previously coached LeBron when he was a student at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. Dru Joyce III, an assistant coach for the team, played with LeBron in high school, according to Sports Illustrated.

Bryce, who is a rising sophomore, is expected to play on Sierra Canyon School's JV team this year while his older brother Bronny — who is a four-star prospect for the class of 2023 — will suit up for the school's varsity team, CBS Sports reports.

Lebron James and sons Bronny and Bryce at basektball practice
Lebron James/Instagram

This summer, the brothers played for the California Basketball Club while competing abroad against teams from London, Paris and Rome, per CBS Sports.

Earlier this month, LeBron shared his excitement about his sons playing together in a game on social media, writing, "Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW."

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 26: (L-R) LeBron James Jr., LeBron James Sr. and Bryce Maximus James watch Zaire Wade’s AAU game court side at the Fab 48 tournament at Bishop Gorman High School on July 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Cassy Athena/Getty

The four-time NBA champion also posted an Instagram video of him playing basketball with sons at the Los Angeles Lakers facility.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" LeBron wrote. "Great work today Young🤴🏾's #JamesGang👑 #EarnedNotGiven."

In the video, all three show impressive dribbling, shooting and dunking skills.

Talking to The Athletic in February, the Lakers star said he doesn't plan to retire until he can play in the league with Bronny. "My last year will be played with my son," LeBron told the publication. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

In an April episode of LeBron's YouTube show Uninterrupted's The Shop, LeBron repeated his desire to play with his eldest son. "[Bronny's] No. 1 on my list. I want to play with [him] for sure …" he said.

"Not too long ago, I said, I asked him, 'What you want to do with this? Like, you want to get to the pros? What you want to do?' He's like, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Why?' He said, 'Cause I want to make a name for myself,' " the NBA legend said of his son.

