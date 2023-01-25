LeBron James's Son Bronny Following in His Footsteps, Selected for Prestigious All American Games

Bronny James may still be deciding where he's going to college, but the basketball standout is headed for the McDonald's All American Game!

The Sierra Canyon, Calif. high school senior — and eldest son of LeBron James — has been named to the roster for the prestigious annual showcase, held this March in Houston.

The 6-foot-3 guard is one of 24 male athletes nationwide to have nabbed the honor, and he follows in the footsteps of his superstar father, who made the team exactly 20 years ago in 2003.

On Tuesday, the proud dad posted on Instagram a screenshot of the roster.

"Ayyyyyyyeeeeee @bronny!!!!!! Congratulations Son! So damn proud of you!" James wrote. "Continue to be you through it all no matter what!! You're truly AMAZING!!! #JamesGang👑 ."

He continued, "P.S. Congrats to all the other men and women who was named as well in the 2023 Class Micky D's games! It's an HONOR"

Two other father-son tandems with NBA ties also made the roster: Andrej Stojaković, the son of retired NBA star Peja Stojaković, and D.J. Wagner, the son of Dejuan Wagner Sr., who played with LeBron on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Bronny is reportedly still mulling his collegiate future. He's one of only two players on the All American roster — the other being Matas Buzelis (Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas) — who have not committed yet.

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty; LeBron James/Instagram

Bronny is reportedly eying Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to the Los Angeles Times, but won't make a decision until his basketball season is over.

Other schools may also be on the short list, The Oregonian reported over the weekend, with LeBron shedding light on the opportunities that await his son, whom he shares with wife Savannah James, in an interview.

"I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to," LeBron told the outlet. "All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he's good enough."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LeBron has also been vocal about how he would like to end his own legendary NBA career by playing on the same team as his son, once Bronny enters the league.

Last year, in an interview with The Athletic, Los Angeles Lakers star, 38, made it clear that he plans to team up with Bronny before he officially retires from the NBA.

"My last year will be played with my son," LeBron told the outlet. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."