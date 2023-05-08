LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says

The oldest son of LeBron and Savannah James announced his decision to commit to the University of Southern California (USC) over the weekend

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 8, 2023
Bronny James
Bronny James. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bronny James has committed to play basketball for the University of Southern California (USC).

The oldest son of LeBron and Savannah James announced his decision in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"Fight On ✌🏾 #committed," Bronny, 18, wrote in his caption, highlighting the USC Trojans' school slogan. In the image shared, the athlete can be seen wearing his Sierra Canyon School uniform in the Trojans' locker room at the Galen Center.

Bronny was met with love and congratulations from various famous friends in the comments section of his post.

"Welcome to the family bro bro ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾," wrote former professional basketball player Nick Young, who previously played for USC.

Commented Natalia Bryant, a current USC student, "FTFO❣️✌🏽💫" — which stands for "Fight the f--- on," a play on the Trojans' slogan.

Bronny is currently considered one of the top five point guards in the country, according to ESPN.

ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony said that Bronny has first-round potential when he is draft-eligible in 2024.

The athlete also considered attending Ohio State and Oregon before landing on his USC decision, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Bryce James, LeBron James, Bronny
LeBron James and son Bronny. Cassy Athena/Getty Images

After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs, LeBron, 38, said in a post-game press conference that his son picked "a great university."

"I'm proud of him. This is an incredible thing," he continued. "Unless it was one of my great-grandmothers or great-grandfathers or someone way before my time, to my knowledge this is the first one out of the James Gang to go to college."

LeBron added, "Obviously, his dad didn't go to school. His mom didn't go to college. My mom maybe stepped on campus for a little bit, maybe a community college or something, but she had [me] running around, so she couldn't spend much time in the classroom."

"It's very, very, very, very exciting, very humbling and a great moment for our family," he said.

