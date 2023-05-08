Entertainment Sports LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says The oldest son of LeBron and Savannah James announced his decision to commit to the University of Southern California (USC) over the weekend By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Instagram Twitter Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 8, 2023 09:34 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Bronny James. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Bronny James has committed to play basketball for the University of Southern California (USC). The oldest son of LeBron and Savannah James announced his decision in an Instagram post over the weekend. "Fight On ✌🏾 #committed," Bronny, 18, wrote in his caption, highlighting the USC Trojans' school slogan. In the image shared, the athlete can be seen wearing his Sierra Canyon School uniform in the Trojans' locker room at the Galen Center. Bronny was met with love and congratulations from various famous friends in the comments section of his post. "Welcome to the family bro bro ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾," wrote former professional basketball player Nick Young, who previously played for USC. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. LeBron James Is Hyped Up as He Supports Son Bronny at the McDonald's All-American Game Commented Natalia Bryant, a current USC student, "FTFO❣️✌🏽💫" — which stands for "Fight the f--- on," a play on the Trojans' slogan. Bronny is currently considered one of the top five point guards in the country, according to ESPN. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony said that Bronny has first-round potential when he is draft-eligible in 2024. The athlete also considered attending Ohio State and Oregon before landing on his USC decision, the Los Angeles Times reported. LeBron James and son Bronny. Cassy Athena/Getty Images LeBron James and Wife Savannah Celebrate Son Bronny at Senior Night — See the Family Photos! After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs, LeBron, 38, said in a post-game press conference that his son picked "a great university." "I'm proud of him. This is an incredible thing," he continued. "Unless it was one of my great-grandmothers or great-grandfathers or someone way before my time, to my knowledge this is the first one out of the James Gang to go to college." LeBron added, "Obviously, his dad didn't go to school. His mom didn't go to college. My mom maybe stepped on campus for a little bit, maybe a community college or something, but she had [me] running around, so she couldn't spend much time in the classroom." "It's very, very, very, very exciting, very humbling and a great moment for our family," he said.