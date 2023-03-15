LeBron James Signs Copy of His Children's Book 'I Promise' for Young Girl at Lakers Game

LeBron James is getting to know his fans while on the bench.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, 38, shared the moment he signed a copy of his children's book I Promise for a young girl wearing a jersey with his number on it at his team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

"Dear Parker, Nice meeting you! You're a beautiful Young Black Queen! Don't let nothing stop u from being whatever your mind and heart desires!" he began his Instagram caption.

"Just from our short encounter yesterday I know you're destined for greatness and i will always love you!!! God bless you and best wishes to you ♾️🤎!" he continued.

The basketball star then signed his caption: "Sincerely Mr. LeBron James aka Bugs Bunny friend! 😉😁👑," referring to his role in Space Jam 2.

In 2020, James released his debut children's picture book I Promise, which he hopes helps kids "realize they can do anything," he told Parents at the time.

"If we can give them confidence and hope for their future, that changes everything for them," he added. "I hope this book can be that source of inspiration and that push they need to go for their dreams."

James has been benched since he hurt his right foot in the third quarter of the Feb. 26 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

The injury comes in the middle of a career-high for the longtime basketball player.

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty

Last month, James recorded his 38,388th point in the NBA, officially making him the leading scorer in NBA history. The historical point that pushed James past the record's former holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar happened during the third quarter of the Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following the game, which the Lakers ended up losing 133 to 130, James told reporters he wasn't sure he'd ever be able to "feel that feeling again," referencing the moment his shot went in.

"Tonight I actually felt like I was sitting on top of the arena tonight when that shot went in and the roar from the arena, from the crowd," James described.

"Everything just stopped and gave me an opportunity to embrace it and look around," he added.

"Seeing my family and the fans and my friends, it was pretty cool," James continued. "I probably can count on my hands how many times I've cried in 20 years, either in happiness or defeat. That moment was one of them."