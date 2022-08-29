LeBron James Goes Viral for His Dance Moves at Kendrick Lamar Concert: 'SPECIAL Show by a SPECIAL Person'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was spotted letting loose during Kendrick Lamar's Vancouver concert over the weekend.

Just over one week after signing his new contract extension with the Los Angeles basketball team, a viral video taken at the concert caught the 37-year-old athlete busting a move while the Lamar performed his hit song "family ties," featuring Baby Keem.

James, fitted head to toe in a monochrome white outfit, watched the show from a private section on the floor. "The Lobos was HITTING," joked one Lakers fan account who shared the video of James on the dance floor during the show.

After his trip, the four-time NBA champion said he loved spending time in a new city. "Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend," James wrote in a tweet on Monday. The athlete continued, "1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you're 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love!"

James and Lamar, 35, have developed a strong friendship over the years. In 2018, the rapper made time to visit the team at the Lakers practice facility, per James' request. "The homie @kendricklamar came in today and blessed us all with mad game talk, inspiration, drive and what it means to get to the mountain top from the bottom and remain there throughout it all. Appreciate you brother," wrote James.

With the 2022-23 NBA season starting in October, the Lakers star is enjoying the final weeks of his offseason. And along with seeking an 18th championship with the team, James is currently working on a handful of projects with his various business ventures, including producing Netflix's upcoming documentary, The Redeem Team.

While working on the true story of his legendary career, James is also keeping an eye on the future of his family's legacy, as his sons Bronny and Bryce get ready to pursue careers in the league. Recently, the James boys joined their dad for a workout at the Lakers training facility.

"Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love!" LeBron wrote. "Great work today Young🤴🏾's #JamesGang👑 #EarnedNotGiven," wrote James. In the video, all three show impressive dribbling, shooting and dunking skills.

Bronny is currently a high school junior at Sierra Canyon School in California, and if all goes well, he will be eligible to play in the NBA at the start of the 2024-25 season.

LeBron James and son Bronny. Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Talking to The Athletic in February, the four-time NBA champ said he doesn't plan to retire until he can play in the league with Bronny. "My last year will be played with my son," LeBron told The Athletic. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."