LeBron James (Kind of) Shares Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Space Jam 2 While Celebrating Taco Tuesday

Lebron James is teasing Space Jam fans.

The NBA champion used his Instagram Story on Tuesday to celebrate his favorite day of the week, “Taco Tuesday,” but this time it was while he was on the set shooting for his upcoming film, Space Jam 2.

“Y’all I’m on Space Jam right now shooting, and ya’ll wish I could show you all the whole uniform but I can’t,” he sadly revealed to the fans, wearing a gray towel over his shoulders to cover his outfit.

However, at one point during the video — while James was celebrating with his signature “Taco Tuesday” chant — the towel moved to reveal what appeared to be an aqua blue jersey with pink and dark blue trim.

RELATED: Space Jam 2 Locks Down Don Cheadle to Costar with LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers player then flipped the camera to expose a behind-the-scenes peek at production for the film, while laughing at crew members for thinking they were going to get out of his “Taco Tuesday” shenanigans.

Earlier this month, he showed fans more of the set, taking a picture of the basketball court surrounded by green screen.

The set of Space Jam 2 👀 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/MmahJaIiQW — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) July 12, 2019

According to The Athletic, Space Jam 2 — produced by James and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler — will reportedly star a slew of other NBA players including James’ recently acquired teammate Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers.

RELATED: Here’s Who’s Set to Star in Space Jam 2 with LeBron James (So Far)

In addition to that line-up, there will be “key roles” for WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and sisters Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike, Athletic reporter Shams Charania added. There will also be appearances from “several more” basketball stars that have yet to be announced.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told The Hollywood Reporter when he announced his involvement with the film last fall. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dwyane Wade Trades Basketballs for Bottles in Sweet Instagram

Not much is known about the sequel to the 1996 film, although the story could follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan’s hit film in which he teamed up with iconic Looney Toons characters such as Bugs Bunny to free them from enslavement from a rival alien basketball group.

Space Jam 2 will shoot into theaters on July 16, 2021.