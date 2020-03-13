LeBron James Says 'We Really Need to Cancel' 2020 After NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus

Image zoom Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty

LeBron James’ reaction to the NBA’s season suspension is likely the same way many Americans feel about the current situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tweeting on Thursday, James, 35, wrote, “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc.”

“What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾.”

The NBA announced their decision to suspend the season earlier this week after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the NBA said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the statement concluded.

Before the suspension, the NBA sent out a league-wide memo informing teams to prepare for the possibility of playing games without spectators in the building, according to CNBC.

Responding to the idea of playing without crowds, the Los Angeles Lakers star said he wouldn’t participate if it came to that “impossible” scenario.

“I ain’t playing,” James told reporters at the Staples Center after a game, according to USA Today. “I ain’t got the fans in the crowd? That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates; I play for the fans — that’s what it’s all about.”

The athlete added: “If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”

It’s been a rough year for James, who also lost one of his longtime friends in Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.