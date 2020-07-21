“It’s the first time in my life that I went that long without seeing my mom,” LeBron James said

LeBron James Sweetly Says the Only Thing He Missed While Self-Isolating Was His Mother

LeBron James is a proud momma’s boy!

The Los Angeles Lakers star, 35, recently opened up about what he missed most while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic: his mom, Gloria.

“It’s the first time in my life that I went that long without seeing my mom,” he said during a press conference Monday, later adding that she was “the only thing that I really missed.”

“I hadn’t seen my mom since All-Star weekend and then I saw her two weeks or three weeks before we had to report to our respective cities,” he continued. “That was extreme for me.”

James has long discussed his close relationship with his mom, who raised him as a single mother after giving birth at age 16. The pair lived in Akron, Ohio, until James was around 3 years old and then moved 12 times over a period of three years before Gloria sent him to live with his youth football coach until she found housing, he told Today in 2014.

"She gave me strength to a point where I never even had to think about that, and I have no idea where she got it from. To this day I still won't even ask her, but she's definitely the champion," James said at the time.

He continued, "Just how much responsibility that comes with being a single mom every single day, you don't have that other half or that helping male influence in the house that can — especially in my case, being a son — that can give you that fatherly love or that fatherly guidance. My mother figured [that] out."

In May, the three-time NBA champion shared several photos of the pair on Instagram for Mother’s Day, calling the holiday his favorite day of the year.

“By far my fav day of the year!! Happy Mother’s Day Mama! Still to this day I don’t know how you did it but damn it you did and I’m so grateful and lucky to have you as my mother!” he wrote alongside the photos. “My angel 👼🏾, my Guardian, my Protector, My Life!! Thank you, Thank you, Thank You!!! Enjoy your day mama!! Love you for Eva Eva for Eva Eva! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

On Monday, James said Gloria, who is based in Akron, helped him get through their separation during the pandemic by assuring him that they would reunite “in due time.”

“She kept me sane because she said, ‘In due time we’ll join back again,’” he shared.