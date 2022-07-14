James had been criticized after a shorter version of clip showed him wondering if Griner would "want to go back to America" after a lack of "effort" from the U.S. government

LeBron James Says It's 'Hard' to Imagine Himself in Brittney Griner's Situation in Full Clip from The Shop

LeBron James is having a hard time imagining himself in Brittney Griner's shoes.

James had been criticized this week after a short trailer showed a portion of his comments on Griner, where he asks, "how can she feel like America has her back?" and says, "I would be feeling like, 'do I even want to go back to America?' "

In a longer version of the clip, media personality Maverick Carter first explains the WNBA star's circumstances to Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya. "So there's a woman called Brittney Griner who's an amazing basketball player, amazing person, she was in Russia playing, the war broke out, on her way back flying home they said she had some amount of hash, which is illegal in Russia," Carter explains. James then joins in saying that she's been detained for "over 110 days."

"It's pretty f--ked up what's going on," Carter says. "And the WNBA season has already started and she's still hasn't come back," James adds.

"She's a superstar," artist Rashid Johnson interrupts. "We're talking the top of the top, this is the LeBron of the WNBA."

After that, the show's co-creator Paul Rivera asks James if he's ever thought about what it would be like if it were him in this situation. "I was trying to imagine it and it's hard for me to even put myself into what she's going through," he says.

"She's such a great human being, a great person," he adds. "You always feel like, you know, if you're from a certain place you always feel like they've got your back. And in a sense like now how could she feel like America has her back? Like, I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America if I've been gone for over 130 days and I felt like it's been zero effort?' "

After the backlash, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar clarified his comments on Twitter Tuesday.

In his tweet, James said that he "wasn't knocking our beautiful country" and that "I was simply saying how she's probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she's been in for over 100+ days!"

"Long story short #BringHerHome," he added.

"#FreeGB," he added in another Tweet.

In The Shop's Instagram post with the clip, they said that the episode was "filmed 6/24 prior to the administration's recent engagement and critical steps to bring BG home."

"The Shop was started to have the real conversations happening in our community, UNINTERRUPTED," they said. "We got people talking with this one and we hope to keep em talking about it. The louder we get for BG, the better."

James has been a vocal supporter of Griner since her arrest. The WNBA star faces up to 10 years in prison in Russia after pleading guilty to smuggling drugs into the country, saying she did so "unintentionally."

In June, James shared a message on Twitter "demanding" President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris actively work on Griner's safe return.

"As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sport community, BG's detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sport and for all Americans traveling internationally," the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on behalf of his company, Uninterrupted. "It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home."

"Join us in demanding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris bring Brittney home swiftly and safely by taking action today," he continued, sharing a Change.org petition to "Secure Brittney Griner's Swift and Safe Return to the U​.​S."

"We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!!" James said. "Our voice as athletes is stronger together."