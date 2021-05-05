LeBron James was on the receiving end of backlash last month for his controversial tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant, a Black teenager shot and killed by police in Ohio on April 20

LeBron James Says He 'Fueled the Wrong Conversation' About Ma'Khia Bryant's Death with Controversial Tweet

LeBron James is addressing the controversial message he posted on Twitter last month regarding the fatal police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old Black girl from Columbus, Ohio.

The NBA star's tweet, which has since been deleted, featured a photo of officer Nicholas Reardon, who shot Bryant. James' caption alongside the photo read, "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY" with an hourglass emoji. (James' message was seemingly a reference to the guilty verdict that day in the murder case of Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd.)

James, 36, deleted the tweet after receiving backlash from many. He later shared two follow-up messages at the time and said his original comment was "being used to create more hate."

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers star again addressed his comment in a Twitter post that also included the link to a Vox article written by Fabiolo Cineas titled, "Why they're not saying Ma'Khia Bryant's name."

"I fueled the wrong conversation about Ma'Khia Bryant and I owe it to her and this movement to change it," James said in his latest message on the topic. "Thank you @fabiolacineas for educating us about Ma'Khia and her story and why this needs to be about her #sayhername#Blacklivesmatter."

Cineas' article extensively covers the April 20 death of Bryant and the public response to it. (Bryant was holding a knife amidst an altercation with two other young women over housekeeping chores at the foster home they shared when she was shot four times by Officer Reardon, police have said.)

In the piece, Cineas wrote that "it's worth considering whether the police officer would have fired shots if Bryant or the people involved in the altercation were white."

Ma'Khia Bryant Ma'Khia Bryant | Credit: Paula Bryant

After being shot, Bryant was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. local time, police told The Columbus Dispatch.

Reardon, a Columbus police officer since December 2019, has been placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated.

Ma'Khia Bryant protests Protesters took to the streets of Columbus after the police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant | Credit: Stephen Zenner/Getty

Ma'Khia Bryant protests A protester reacts to the police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant | Credit: Stephen Zenner/Getty

The shooting took place just before Chauvin's guilty verdict for the May 2020 murder of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man. Chauvin was convicted of all three charges — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter — that he faced.

James was among many stars to react to the verdict on social media, writing on Twitter, "ACCOUNTABILITY."

