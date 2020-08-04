LeBron James Says Being Apart from Kids Is 'Huge Challenge': 'Miss the Hell Out of My Family'

LeBron James is facing challenges off the court.

As the NBA restarted with an abbreviated season after a 141-day hiatus due to the pandemic, players remain quarantined together inside the so-called "bubble" at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando. So far, the isolation from his loved ones has proved to be difficult for James, 35.

"I miss the hell out of my family," the Los Angeles Lakers star told reporters on Monday, according to USA Today. "My wife, my kids, my mother. And so on and so on. It’s a huge challenge."

James — who shares sons LeBron Jr., 15, and Bryce, 13, and daughter Zhuri, 5, with his wife Savannah — added that he's looking at the return to the televised season as a way of speaking out about social issues with his platform.

"It’s given us the opportunity to every single day speak about, feel passionate about whatever is going on in your personal life, whatever is going on in society and us trying to make a change," he said. "It’s being dynamic and being heard."

In June, James celebrated his son Bryce becoming a teenager with a sweet shout-out on Instagram. The athlete shared a gallery of throwback photos with his child, writing that he's in a state of disbelief at how quickly his kids are growing up.

"Man o man!!!! Happy Bday to my guy guy Bryce Maximus James!!! Thirteen though?!?!?! Where is the time going!" he captioned the post. "You’re one of a kind young man and I’m proud to watch your continue to grow every day and I’m also proud to be your dad!! You make the whole house laugh daily by just simply being YOU!! Always know YOU is good enough and more my son."

He added at the time: "Enjoy your day as we celebrate it together as what we call the #JamesGang👑 way! 🤣🥳🤪😎❤️🙌🏾💃🏽🕺🏾🎂🎁🎊🎉 #CantBelieveIHaveTwoTeenagersByTheWay"

Last month, James opened up about what he found most difficult about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic: not being able to see his mother Gloria in person.

“It’s the first time in my life that I went that long without seeing my mom,” he said during a press conference, adding that she was “the only thing that I really missed.”

“I hadn’t seen my mom since All-Star weekend and then I saw her two weeks or three weeks before we had to report to our respective cities,” he continued. “That was extreme for me.”