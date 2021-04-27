LeBron James Rookie Card Sells for $5.2 Million, Tying All-Time Record Price for Sports Card

The rookie card was sold in a private sale and the buyer of the memorabilia was not revealed

LeBron James is continuing to make history.

On Monday, PWCC Marketplace announced that an autographed rookie basketball card of the sports star, 36, sold for $5.2 million, making it the most expensive basketball card ever sold.

The card, a 2003-2004 Upper Deck Exquisite Basketball rookie card, is now tied with a 1952 Mickey Mantle card for the most expensive sports card to ever be sold. That card sold in January of this year, through PWCC as well.

The rare item has a Beckett Grading Services grade of nine as a card and a perfect 10 signature, according to ESPN. The card was sold in a private sale and the buyer of the card was not revealed.

The previous record for a basketball card was a Luka Dončić Panini National Treasures Logoman RPA, which sold back in March for $4.6 million, the outlet added.

The 1952 Mantle card sold for the same $5.2 million price tag to actor and entrepreneur Rob Gough, ESPN reported earlier this year.

"I've dreamt of owning a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle since I was a kid collecting cards," Gough said at the time, according to USA Today. "It's the Mona Lisa of sports cards."

"I've been searching for this high graded example talking to industry experts, dealers, auction houses, friends and I'm ecstatic that I'm now the proud owner of this iconic card," Gough added.

At the time, the rare rookie card shattered the previous record of $3.94 million for a signed Mike Trout card that sold in August 2020.