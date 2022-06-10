Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed more of his post-retirement goals in an upcoming episode of The Shop

LeBron James Says He Wants to Own a Las Vegas NBA Team: 'Speaking It Into Existence'

Los Angeles Lakers guard LeBron James offered more insight into his eventual post-retirement plans in an upcoming episode of The Shop.

In a teaser for the episode, the 37-year-old NBA superstar revealed his intentions to own an NBA team once his playing days end.

"I wanna own a team," James said in the teaser, which he shared on Twitter Tuesday. "Yeah, I wanna buy a team for sure."

The four-time NBA champion also said he had a city in mind for the franchise.

"I want a team in Vegas," James said.

According to Forbes, James officially became a billionaire this year. The outlet said James had received more than $385 million from his 19-year professional basketball career and more than $900 million from endorsements and other business ventures.

The NBA star's other endeavors include starring in and producing 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy, which earned $162.9 million at the worldwide box office, Forbes said.

On Thursday, James shared the clip of him discussing the Las Vegas team on Twitter.

"Speaking It Into Existence!" he told his followers.

James previously hinted at wanting to own a team in the league during an interview in March 2021 with the Los Angeles Times, stating, "I got so much to give to the game. I know what it takes to win at this level. I know talent."

Although the NBA does not currently have a team in Las Vegas, the idea is not off the table.

While NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently shut down rumors of adding more teams to the league in the near future, he said it might happen "at some point," according to Sports Illustrated.

"As I said before, at some point, this league will invariably expand, but it's not at this moment that we are discussing it," he said.

That down-the-road timeframe might be perfect for James, however. He has previously expressed his desire to remain in the NBA to play with his son, Bronny, who can enter the draft in 2024.

In January, James told The Athletic he'd do "whatever it takes" to play alongside his son in the league, saying, "my last year will be played with my son."