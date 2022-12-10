LeBron James Remembers Grant Wahl Writing His First 'Sports Illustrated' Cover: 'I'm Very Fond'

"It's unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was," LeBron James said of late sports journalist Grant Wahl, who interviewed him for his first Sports Illustrated cover in 2002

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Published on December 10, 2022 01:50 PM
Photo: grant wahl/instagram; getty

Twenty years before his death, late sports journalist Grant Wahl helped launch the name LeBron James into the mainstream.

After Wahl died at age 48 on Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the four-time NBA champion, 37, paid his condolences during a postgame press conference hours later, recalling when Wahl interviewed him for his first Sports Illustrated cover in 2002.

Although he said he would not comment on the nature of Wahl's death "until we get further details into what transpired," James prefaced his statement: "First of all, my condolences go out to his family."

He then recalled when Wahl visited him in his native Akron, Ohio to write the now iconic cover story "The Chosen One" when James was 17.

"I'm very fond of Grant and having that cover shoot; me being a teenager and him covering that, it was a pretty cool thing," he recounted. "And he was always pretty cool to be around. He spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron, covering me over the course of time before that cover story came out."

"I've always kind of watched from a distance, even when I moved up through the ranks and became professional, and he went to a different sport and things of that nature over the years. Any time his name would come up, I would always think back to me as a teenager and having Grant in our building down at (St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.)

"So, it's a tragic loss. It's unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was. I wish his family the best and may he rest in paradise," said James.

Sports Illustrated revisited the cover story for its 20th anniversary with "The Chosen Sons" in August, featuring James and his sons Bronny, 18, and Bryce, 15. He also shares 8-year-old daughter Zhuri with wife Savannah James.

Wahl died after he collapsed during Friday's match between Argentina and Netherlands, his wife Dr. Cèline Gounder confirmed in a statement shared on Twitter.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)
Michael Loccisano/Getty

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight," Gounder wrote. "I'm in complete shock."

Although his cause of death remains unknown, Wahl complained of a recent bout with bronchitis during Thursday's episode of his Fútbol with Grant Wahl podcast, explaining that he was feeling under the weather while covering matches.

"My body told me, even after the U.S. went out, 'Dude, you are not sleeping enough,' and it rebelled on me. So I've had a case of bronchitis this week," Wahl said. "I've been to the medical clinic at the media center twice now, including today. I'm feeling better today, I basically canceled everything on this Thursday, that I had, and napped."

Meanwhile, his brother Eric Wahl said in a statement that he suspects foul play after Grant alleged that he was turned away from a World Cup match for wearing a rainbow t-shirt.

"I am gay, I am the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup," Eric said through tears in a video shared to Instagram. "My brother was healthy, he told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed, and I just beg for any help."

Qatar has faced scrutiny as this year's FIFA World Cup host country, due to its systemic discrimination against women and LGBTQ people, as well as the deaths of nearly 500 migrant workers, 37 of whom reportedly died constructing the stadium hosting the World Cup.

