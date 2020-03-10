LeBron James Releases Powerful Trailer for Series About the First Year of His I Promise School

The inaugural class of LeBron James‘ I Promise School is being featured in a new documentary series about the Ohio-based institution, which the NBA superstar opened two years ago to serve at-risk students in his hometown of Akron.

A trailer for the upcoming series was released on Monday and features interviews with I Promise students, who open up about the difficulties they face at home and in their city, and the excitement they felt when they were chosen to join the school.

“When you grow up in the inner city, in the projects, no one cares about you,” James, who serves as an executive producer of the series, says in the trailer. “I didn’t know how to create a school, but let’s figure it out, let’s learn together.”

“The goal of this school is to have these kids feel like superheroes,” he adds.

The series will debut in April, and will exclusively be available to stream on Quibi, a short-form mobile video platform.

Upon its opening in July 2018, the school quickly made an impact on the lives of its students.

According to a 2019 report from the New York Times, I Promise students almost immediately improved their math and reading scores. After participating in the Measures of Academic Progress assessment, which scores efficiency in reading and math, 216 of 240 students met or exceeded their expected growth at the mid-year mark.

The students who were selected to be a part of the school’s inaugural class were among the worst performers in Akron’s public schools before joining I Promise, the Times reported.

The series, I PROMISE, will tell the story of the school “through the eyes of the inspiring students who are resetting expectations of their futures,” SpringHill Entertainment and Quibi said in a statement.

“The series will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs, and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a unique, family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron,” the statement continued.

Last month, the inaugural class was surprised with free tuition to Kent State University when they recently visited the Ohio college at a part of a class trip.