LeBron James Talks About His Biggest Accomplishments and Serena Williams' Legacy in Exclusive Trailer

James is joined by NBA and WNBA stars Maverick Carter, Draymond Green, Lisa Leslie and P.J. Tucker in a new episode of The Shop

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 4, 2022 11:30 AM

LeBron James wants to know how he can continue to amplify athletes' voices.

In a trailer for Friday's episode of Uninterrupted's The Shop, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the 37-year-old Lakers star says, "We've gone so long with not being heard. How can I create voice and power for us?"

The trailer reveals James' guests for the episode: Maverick Carter, WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, and NBA champion P.J. Tucker. The group discusses how Serena Williams changed culture behind a decisive statement from Green. "Serena not only showed women what was possible. Serena changed culture," he says.

Filmed inside the new LeBron James Innovation Center at Nike's World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, the topics explored include parenting as a professional athlete, wedding guest lists and crashers, WNBA support from NBA players, how to cultivate "dawg mentality" and the impact of Serena Williams on culture, while James also reflects on one of his biggest accomplishments as an athlete.

LeBron James Says Athletes Have 'Gone So Long Without Being Heard' in Exclusive Trailer
LeBron James. Bexx Francois / UNINTERRUPTED

Tucker, who helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a title in 2021, opens up about his title-winning 2021 season with the Milwaukee Bucks. "I know what I do better than anybody, so I chose Milwaukee, that was hand-picked," he says.

Leslie, 50, tells the group, "I've been married to basketball but once I had my daughter I knew it's a sacrifice. I chose my daughter."

LeBron James Says Athletes Have 'Gone So Long Without Being Heard' in Exclusive Trailer
LeBron James and Lisa Leslie. Bexx Francois / UNINTERRUPTED

Friday's episode begins with The Shop's signature opening, when host Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera toast over martinis courtesy of sponsor Grey Goose. This was the first time The Shop has taped in front of a live audience.

The full episode is available on Friday, October 7 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET exclusively on UNINTERRUPTED's YouTube channel.

