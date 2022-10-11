LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny's Nike Endorsement Deal: 'The Legacy Continues On!!'

"Congrats Young King!!" the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote to Bronny on Instagram

Published on October 11, 2022 06:41 PM
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
Photo: Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Lebron James is filled with pride over his son Bronny's new endorsement deal with Nike.

The basketball legend, 37, went on Instagram Monday to celebrate his eldest son's latest accomplishment. LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 18, is one of five student-athletes to sign with the company.

LeBron, who has been a Nike athlete since the start of his pro career, wrote in his Instagram post: "The Legacy Continues On!! Congrats Young King!!"

Bronny James #0 of Sierra Canyon (CA) shoots a three-point basket in the first half against Glenbard West (IL) at Wintrust Arena on February 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bronny, a senior at the famed Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, is also one of only three current high schoolers to be joining Nike. Along with Bronny, JuJu Watkins — also a star at Sierra Canyon — and DJ Wagner, who plays basketball at his New Jersey high school, also signed endorsement deals. The announcement also includes the addition of Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark and Stanford guard Haley Jones.

LeBron has not been shy to celebrate Bronny's accomplishments throughout his emerging basketball career.

When Bronny appeared on the July 2021 cover of Sports Illustrated, LeBron shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! what the milestone meant to the family.

He said on the show: "When he got on the cover, I was like, 'You know I was younger than you, right?' And then he did some research — all these kids got all these phones, which we didn't have when I was growing up like that — he was like, 'Dad, no, you were actually six months older than me. Now I'm the youngest guy in the household on Sports Illustrated.' "

Shortly before his appearance on the show, he posted a photo and video on Instagram of the two making similar dunks

"Like father, like son! #JamesGang," he captioned the post.

LeBron and his wife Savannah share three children together: Bronny, Bryce Maximus, 15, and Zhuri Nova, 7.

